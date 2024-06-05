Submit Release
FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opening in Pleasant Hill

FEMA is opening a Disaster Recover Center Wednesday, June 5 in Polk County:

Riley Resource Group

4400 E. University Avenue

Pleasant Hill, IA 50327

 

Hours:

Wednesday, June 5 – 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 6 to Saturday, June 8 – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

 

Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

To save time, apply online or by phone before visiting a DRC by:

If you need help, FEMA staff will be on hand to help. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI.

Disaster Recovery Centers are physically accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs. They are equipped with assistance and adaptive technology such as amplified phones, caption phones, video phones, wheelchair ramps and other resources to help ensure all applicants can access resources.

