Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,814 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,888 in the last 365 days.

MPD Seeks a Suspect in Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Case

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offense that occurred, in the 6200 block of Piney Branch Avenue, Northwest.

On Saturday, April 20, 2024, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the suspect made unwanted sexual contact with the victim, at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video and the photo below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U5EWQyE5qrQ

Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24060870

You just read:

MPD Seeks a Suspect in Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more