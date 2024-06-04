MPD Seeks a Suspect in Northwest Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offense that occurred in the 3500 block of Whitehaven Parkway, Northwest.

On Saturday, March 30, 2024, at approximately 4:35 p.m., the suspect made unwanted sexual contact with the victim, at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene.



The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/CPaLrI3j2Zg

Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24047737