Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,813 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,887 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Statement On President Biden’s Hollow Border Order

TEXAS, June 4 - June 4, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement following President Joe Biden's signing of an executive order that essentially legalizes the millions of illegal immigrants already in our country and allows thousands more to illegally cross our southern border daily: 
 
“Today's announcement is nothing but a smokescreen for President Biden's failed open border policies. This executive order will do nothing but further an invasion into our country, inviting thousands of unvetted illegal immigrants to cross the border every single day—the exact opposite of shutting down the border. 
 
Since his first day in office, President Biden dismantled all of his predecessor’s successful border policies, encouraging millions of illegal immigrants—including dangerous criminals and terrorists—into our country. For three years, the President has lied about the existence of the border crisis, deflected blame to Congress, and now contradicts himself by issuing a feckless executive order months before Election Day." 
 

You just read:

Governor Abbott Statement On President Biden’s Hollow Border Order

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more