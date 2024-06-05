Submit Release
TBI Charges Jail Inmate Accused of Threats Targeting Judge, DA

HANCOCK COUNTY – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have charged an inmate of the Hancock Jail accused of threatening the lives of those connected to the adjudication of his criminal case.

At the request of 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong, TBI agents began investigating Phillip Nichols (DOB 11/12/1978) in late May, after authorities became aware of a phone call Nichols made from the Hancock County Jail to a woman believed to be a family member, during which he threatened physical harm to the attorneys prosecuting and the judge overseeing his criminal case.

Today, agents served Nichols with a warrant charging him with one count of Retaliation for Past Action. At the time of this release, he remained in the custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.

