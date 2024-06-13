Providence, RI Native and NFL Veteran Will Blackmon Returns to Rhode Island with Free Youth Football Camp
Growing up in Providence, RI, football opened doors I never imagined, and now, I'm excited to create similar pathways for others through this camp.”PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES , June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NFL veteran Will Blackmon proudly announces the return of his highly anticipated free football camp, in collaboration with Pro•VII•sion, tailored for boys and girls aged 7-14. Whether you're a beginner looking to learn the basics or a seasoned player aiming to enhance your skills, this camp caters to all levels. Taking place on July 6th, the camp promises an action-packed day filled with valuable football knowledge and skill-building opportunities guided by experienced coaches.
With an impressive 12-season NFL career, including a Super Bowl win and recognition in the Boston College Hall of Fame, Blackmon's legacy transcends the field. Transitioning seamlessly from player to coach, he now assumes a pivotal role in the esteemed Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship with the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams and serves as Senior Football Analyst at Boston College. Now, he's returning to his roots in Rhode Island to host the highly anticipated Blackmon Football Camp, a heartfelt commitment to giving back to the community that fostered his aspirations in youth.
Camp activities will include engaging football mentorship, fundamental skill stations, exciting competitions, and recognition with awards. All campers will be grouped according to age to ensure tailored instruction and appropriate levels of competition.
Generously supported by NFL Veteran Keith Taylor, USA Football, PAF Football, and a host of local sponsors including Back 40, The Protein Parlor, DiStefano Brothers Construction Inc., Beacon Shipping, Providence Mayor’s Office, H. Carr & Sons Interior Contractors, RI Laborers District Council, Care New England, Gilbane Construction, Shawmut Design and Construction, Tranquil Water Gardens 2, and more, the camp will take place at Bishop Hendricken High School, providing a convenient and accessible location for participants and their families.
Secure your child's free ticket today!
For more information and to register, visit https://blackmonfootballcamp.eventbrite.com.
Brynlee Forik
Blackmon Football Camp
info@blackmonfootballacademy.com