Governor Cooper Announces SUN Bucks Program to Feed One Million North Carolina School Children this Summer

NORTH CAROLINA, June 4 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper hosted Administrator of U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Services Cindy Long to celebrate the launch of SUN Bucks, the state’s newest food assistance program to help prevent child hunger. Governor Cooper thanked six philanthropic partners in North Carolina who are contributing generously to support SUN Bucks, joining leaders from the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS) and the NC Department of Public Instruction (NC DPI) to successfully launch the program.

North Carolina will receive around $120 million in federal benefits to feed over a million school children in North Carolina this summer. The first benefits from the SUN Bucks program will begin to be issued to eligible families across the state next week.

“Summer can be a hard time for children who rely on our public schools for a healthy school breakfast and lunch,” said Governor Cooper. “Nearly one in six North Carolina children face food insecurity at home and this effort helps make sure they get the nutritious food they need.”

North Carolina is one of only three states in the Food and Nutrition Services Southeast Region to take advantage of the new USDA program. The purpose of SUN Bucks, also referred to as Summer EBT, is to provide food assistance to school-aged children and help bridge the financial gap for families during the summer months.

The North Carolina SUN Bucks program is a cross-sector collaboration between USDA, NCDHHS, NCDPI and philanthropic partners. The program was made possible by contributions from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation, Smithfield Foods, The Leon Levine Foundation, Dogwood Health Trust, Cone Health Foundation and Brighthouse Financial.

"We applaud North Carolina for stepping up as a leader and implementing Summer EBT in its inaugural year,” said Administrator Long. “This is an unprecedented opportunity to dramatically reduce child summer hunger. We at USDA are excited to be partnering with North Carolina this summer and look forward helping more states come on board for Summer 2025.”

Families will receive a one-time payment of $120 per eligible child to purchase nutritious foods during the summer — a critical benefit for the 1 in 6 children in North Carolina who live in households without consistent access to food.

“Access to good food is essential to good health and well-being,” said NC Health and Human Services Secretary Kody H. Kinsley. “Every kid should be able to enjoy the summer without worrying where their next meal will come from. SUN Bucks helps to ensure children in North Carolina have access to the healthy nutrition they need to thrive.”

Nearly 60% of public school students across the state qualify for free and reduced-price meals at school and are at higher risk for hunger when the school year ends. SUN Bucks is the newest addition to an array of nutrition programs aimed at ensuring these students continue to get nutritious foods while out of school for the summer.

“Every dollar counts for families working to put enough food on the table while kids are out of school,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt. “Our goal for the SUN Bucks program is to help make sure no child in North Carolina goes hungry this summer.”

Most eligible children and families automatically qualify for the SUN Bucks program with no action needed to receive the $120 payment. Benefits will be issued beginning Friday, June 14. Families with children who currently receive FNS will see their SUN Bucks benefits loaded onto their existing EBT card, and all other children will receive a SUN Bucks card in the mail.

For children who do not automatically qualify but may be eligible for SUN Bucks, NCDHHS will send an email and text message to families with instructions on how to apply. Applications will be accepted through Aug. 31, 2024, for the 2024 summer period.

For more information, visit the updated SUN Bucks website and SUN Bucks Frequently Asked Questions. Eligibility requirements are available in English and Spanish. To contact a SUN Bucks customer representative, families can dial 1-866-719-0141 and press option 2.

To learn more about summer nutrition programs and to find summer meal sites in your area, visit NCDPI’s Summer Meals webpage.

Quotes from the SUN Bucks philanthropic partners:

“School food plays such a critical role in the lives of North Carolina children, from improving academic performance to providing the daily nourishment that many families rely on throughout the school year. The significance of SUN Bucks in helping kids access this nourishment during the summer months cannot be overstated,” said John Lumpkin, president of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation. “We are so pleased to be part of the coalition of supporters and partners helping to bring this new, and important, opportunity to children and families across our state.”

“Fighting food insecurity and hunger is a top priority for Smithfield,” said Steve Evans, vice president of Community Development for Smithfield Foods. “We’re humbled to do our part in the communities where we live and work so our neighbors can continue to access healthy and nutritious food throughout the summer when schools aren’t in session.”

“We are proud to partner with NCDHHS to ensure the launch of SUN Bucks this summer so that families with children will have access to nutritious food while school is not in session,” said Tom Lawrence, president and chief executive officer of The Leon Levine Foundation.

“Availability of healthy, nutritious food is an important social driver of health. Food insecurity among children continues to be an issue in North Carolina, particularly during the summer months,” said Susan Shumaker, president of the Cone Health Foundation. “Cone Health Foundation is committed to supporting equitable access to healthy food. We are pleased to be one of the philanthropic partners that supported NCDHHS’ efforts to support families having groceries on their tables this summer through the SUN Bucks program.”

El gobernador Cooper anuncia EL PROGRAMA SUN Bucks para alimentar a un millón de niños en las escuelas de Carolina del Norte este verano

RALEIGH: Hoy, el gobernador Roy Cooper recibió la Administradora Cindy Long, de Servicios de Alimentos y Nutrición del Departamento de Agricultura (USDA) de los Estados Unidos, para celebrar el lanzamiento de SUN Bucks , el programa de asistencia alimentaria más nuevo del estado para ayudar a prevenir el hambre entre los niños. El gobernador Cooper agradeció a seis colaboradores filantrópicos en Carolina del Norte que están contribuyendo generosamente para apoyar a SUN Bucks, uniéndose a los líderes del Departamento de Salud y Servicios Humanos de Carolina del Norte (NC DHHS) y el Departamento de Instrucción Pública de Carolina del Norte (NC DPI) para lanzar con éxito el programa.

Carolina del Norte recibirá alrededor de $120 millones en beneficios federales para alimentar a más de un millón de niños en edad escolar en Carolina del Norte este verano. Los primeros beneficios del programa SUN Bucks comenzarán a ser emitidos a las familias elegibles en todo el estado la próxima semana.

"El verano puede ser un momento difícil para los niños que dependen de nuestras escuelas públicas para un desayuno y almuerzo escolar saludable", dijo el gobernador Cooper. "Casi uno de cada seis niños de Carolina del Norte se enfrenta a la inseguridad alimentaria en el hogar y este esfuerzo ayuda a garantizar que obtengan los alimentos nutritivos que necesitan".

Carolina del Norte es uno de los tres estados de la Región Sureste de Servicios de Alimentos y Nutrición que aprovecha el nuevo programa del USDA. El propósito de SUN Bucks, también conocido como Summer EBT (EBT de Verano), es proporcionar asistencia alimentaria a niños en edad escolar y ayudar a cerrar la brecha financiera para las familias durante los meses de verano.

El programa SUN Bucks de Carolina del Norte es una colaboración intersectorial entre USDA, NCDHHS, NCDPI y colaboradores filantrópicos. El programa fue posible gracias a las contribuciones de Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation, Smithfield Foods, The Leon Levine Foundation, Dogwood Health Trust, Cone Health Foundation y Brighthouse Financial.

"Aplaudimos a Carolina del Norte por intensificar su liderazgo e implementar EBT de Verano en su año inaugural", dijo la administradora Long. "Esta es una oportunidad sin precedentes para reducir considerablemente el hambre en niños durante el verano. Nosotros en el Departamento de Agricultura de EE.UU. (USDA) estamos entusiasmados de asociarnos con Carolina del Norte este verano y esperamos ayudar a más estados a incorporarse para el verano de 2025".

Las familias recibirán un depósito único de $120 por niño elegible para comprar alimentos nutritivos durante el verano, un beneficio fundamental para 1 de cada 6 niños en Carolina del Norte que viven en hogares sin acceso constante a alimentos.

"El acceso a una buena alimentación es esencial para la buena salud y el bienestar", dijo el Secretario de Salud y Servicios Humanos de Carolina del Norte, Kody H. Kinsley. "Todos los niños deberían poder disfrutar del verano sin preocuparse de dónde vendrá su próxima comida. SUN Bucks ayuda a garantizar que los niños de Carolina del Norte tengan acceso a la nutrición saludable que necesitan para prosperar".

Casi el 60% de los estudiantes de escuelas públicas de todo el estado califican para recibir comidas gratuitas y a precio reducido en la escuela y corren un mayor riesgo de pasar hambre cuando termina el año escolar. SUN Bucks es la última incorporación a una serie de programas de nutrición destinados a garantizar que estos estudiantes continúen recibiendo alimentos nutritivos mientras están fuera de la escuela durante el verano.

"Cada dólar cuenta para las familias que trabajan para poner suficiente comida en la mesa mientras los niños están fuera de la escuela", dijo la Superintendente Estatal de Instrucción Pública Catherine Truitt. "Nuestro objetivo para el programa SUN Bucks es ayudar a asegurarnos de que ningún niño en Carolina del Norte pase hambre este verano".

La mayoría de niños y familias elegibles califican automáticamente para el programa SUN Bucks sin necesidad de realizar ninguna acción para recibir los $120. Los beneficios se emitirán a partir del viernes 14 de junio. Las familias con niños que actualmente reciben FNS verán sus beneficios de SUN Bucks depositados en su tarjeta EBT existente, y todos los demás niños recibirán una tarjeta de SUN Bucks por correo.

Para los niños que no califican automáticamente pero que pueden ser elegibles para SUN Bucks, NCDHHS enviará un correo electrónico y un mensaje de texto a las familias con instrucciones sobre cómo solicitar . Las solicitudes se aceptarán hasta el 31 de agosto de 2024, para el periodo de verano de 2024.

Para obtener más información, visite el sitio web actualizado de SUN Bucks y SUN Bucks Preguntas frecuentes . Los requisitos están disponibles en inglés y español . Para ponerse en contacto con un representante de atención al cliente de SUN Bucks, las familias pueden marcar al 1-866-719-0141 y oprimir la opción 2.

Para obtener más información sobre los programas de nutrición de verano y encontrar sitios de comidas de verano en su área, visite la página web de Summer Meals (Comidas de Verano) de NCDPI.

Citas de los socios filantrópicos de SUN Bucks:

"La comida escolar es una parte tan fundamental en la vida de los niños de Carolina del Norte, desde mejorar el rendimiento académico hasta proporcionar una nutrición diaria de la que muchas familias dependen durante todo el año escolar. No se puede exagerar la importancia de SUN Bucks para ayudar a los niños a acceder a este alimento durante los meses de verano", dijo John Lumpkin, presidente de Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation. "Nos complace formar parte de la coalición de socios y colaboradores que contribuyen a ofrecer esta nueva e importante oportunidad a niños y familias de todo nuestro estado".

"Combatir la inseguridad alimentaria y el hambre es una prioridad para Smithfield", dijo Steve Evans, vicepresidente de Desarrollo Comunitario de Smithfield Foods. "Nos sentimos honrados de hacer nuestra parte en las comunidades donde vivimos y trabajamos para que nuestros vecinos puedan seguir teniendo acceso a alimentos saludables y nutritivos durante todo el verano cuando las escuelas no están en sesión".

"Estamos orgullosos de asociarnos con NCDHHS para garantizar el lanzamiento de SUN Bucks este verano para que las familias con niños tengan acceso a alimentos nutritivos mientras la escuela no está en sesión", dijo Tom Lawrence, presidente y director ejecutivo de The Leon Levine Foundation.

"La disponibilidad de alimentos saludables y nutritivos es un importante factor social de la salud. La inseguridad alimentaria entre los niños sigue siendo un problema en Carolina del Norte, particularmente durante los meses de verano ", dijo Susan Shumaker, presidenta de Cone Health Foundation. "Cone Health Foundation se compromete a apoyar el acceso equitativo a alimentos saludables. Nos complace ser uno de los socios filantrópicos que apoyó los esfuerzos de NCDHHS para apoyar a las familias a tener alimentos en sus mesas este verano a través del programa SUN Bucks".

