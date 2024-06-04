FEMA Offers Assistance for April 2 Storms Survivors in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. – FEMA is offering a wide variety of help to people affected by April 2 severe storms in Kentucky. Every homeowner or renter who suffered damage or loss is encouraged to apply. Money provided by FEMA does not have to be repaid.

FEMA can provide money to eligible applicants for help with serious needs, paying for a temporary place to live, home repairs and other needs not covered by insurance.

Money provided by FEMA may include:

Serious Needs: Money for lifesaving and life-sustaining items, including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation.

Money to help with housing needs if you cannot return to your home because of the disaster. The money can be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or other options while you look for a rental unit. Home Repair or Replacement: Money to help you repair or replace your home damaged by the disaster. The money can also help with pre-existing damage to parts of your home where the disaster caused further damage.

Money to help you repair or replace your home damaged by the disaster. The money can also help with pre-existing damage to parts of your home where the disaster caused further damage. Rental Assistance: Money you can use to rent housing if you are displaced from your home because of the disaster.

Money you can use to rent housing if you are displaced from your home because of the disaster. Personal Property: Money to help you repair or replace appliances, room furnishings, and a personal or family computer damaged by the disaster. This can also include money for books, uniforms, tools, additional computers and other items required for school or work, including self-employment.

Money to help you repair or replace appliances, room furnishings, and a personal or family computer damaged by the disaster. This can also include money for books, uniforms, tools, additional computers and other items required for school or work, including self-employment. Child Care: Money to help you pay for increased or childcare expenses caused by the disaster.

Money to help you pay for increased or childcare expenses caused by the disaster. Transportation: Money to help you repair or replace a vehicle damaged by the disaster when you don’t have another vehicle you can use.

Money to help you repair or replace a vehicle damaged by the disaster when you don’t have another vehicle you can use. Moving and Storage Expenses: Money to help you move and store personal property from your home to prevent additional damage.

Apply with FEMA Whether You Have Insurance or Not

Everyone with disaster damage should apply whether they have insurance or not.

If you have homeowners or renters insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. Please stay in close contact with your insurance agency.

FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

Only damage and needs related to the April 2 severe storms are eligible.

How to Apply with FEMA

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov.

Call FEMA directly at 800-621-3362.

Download and use the FEMA app.

FEMA works with every household on a case-by-case basis.

Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status.

For information on Kentucky’s recovery from the flooding, visit fema.gov/disaster/4782. Follow FEMA on X, formerly called Twitter, at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.