Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,876 in the last 365 days.

Energy and Natural Resources Committee Sends FERC Nominees to Senate Floor for Consideration

Washington, DC – Today, the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee held a business meeting to consider three nominees to serve as Commissioners on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

Before voting to confirm all three nominees, Chairman Joe Manchin (I-WV) noted that confirmation of these three nominations will ensure that FERC has a full complement of five Commissioners to continue its vital work safeguarding energy affordability and reliability for American consumers.

The motion to report Mr. David Rosner to be a Member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for a term expiring June 30, 2027, resulted in a 16-3 roll call vote. 

The motion to report Ms. Lindsay S. See to be a Member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for a term expiring June 30, 2028, resulted in a 16-3 roll call vote. 

The motion to report Ms. Judy W. Chang to be a Member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for a term expiring June 30, 2029, resulted in a 15-4 roll call vote. 

All three nominations will now move to the Senate floor for full consideration.

To watch the business meeting in full, please click here.

You just read:

Energy and Natural Resources Committee Sends FERC Nominees to Senate Floor for Consideration

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more