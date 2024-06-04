Energy and Natural Resources Committee Sends FERC Nominees to Senate Floor for Consideration

Washington, DC – Today, the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee held a business meeting to consider three nominees to serve as Commissioners on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

Before voting to confirm all three nominees, Chairman Joe Manchin (I-WV) noted that confirmation of these three nominations will ensure that FERC has a full complement of five Commissioners to continue its vital work safeguarding energy affordability and reliability for American consumers.

The motion to report Mr. David Rosner to be a Member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for a term expiring June 30, 2027, resulted in a 16-3 roll call vote.

The motion to report Ms. Lindsay S. See to be a Member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for a term expiring June 30, 2028, resulted in a 16-3 roll call vote.

The motion to report Ms. Judy W. Chang to be a Member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for a term expiring June 30, 2029, resulted in a 15-4 roll call vote.

All three nominations will now move to the Senate floor for full consideration.

To watch the business meeting in full, please click here.