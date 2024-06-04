Factored, co-founded with Andrew Ng, Announces Sponsorship of Databricks Data + AI Summit in San Francisco

Submit Release
PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factored, a leading provider of elite remote teams of AI and data talent, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the highly anticipated Databricks Data + AI Summit, set to take place in San Francisco this year. Co-founded with Andrew Ng, Factored is dedicated to building and scaling high-caliber AI, data science, machine learning, and data engineering teams.

The Databricks Data + AI Summit is renowned for bringing together the brightest minds in data science, machine learning, data engineering, and AI to explore the latest innovations, trends, and best practices shaping the industry. With its commitment to empowering organizations with high-caliber talent, Factored is proud to align itself with this premier event.

As a sponsor and long-time partner of Databricks, Factored will have a prominent presence at the Summit at Booth E18, providing attendees with valuable insights into how its cutting-edge data and AI teams are revolutionizing businesses across various sectors.

As certified consulting partners, Factored engineers and analysts can integrate all data-related processes in one platform to carry out tasks such as data ingestion, feature engineering, ML model evaluation, model deployment, and data governance and security. Together, Factored and Databricks optimize operations and enhance customer teams, empowering organizations to unlock the full potential of their data.

"We are excited to partner with Databricks for this year's Data + AI Summit," said Israel Niezen, CEO of Factored. "This event presents a unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders and showcase how our high-caliber remote talent drives meaningful outcomes for businesses worldwide."

The Databricks Data + AI Summit promises to be an immersive experience, featuring keynote presentations, technical sessions, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge and insights from industry experts, discover the latest advancements in AI and machine learning, and explore real-world use cases shaping the future of data engineering.

The Databricks Data + AI Summit will take place from June 10th to June 13th at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

About Factored.ai

Factored builds and scales very high-caliber nearshore AI, Data Science, Machine Learning, Data Engineering, and Data Analytics teams. Co-founded with Dr. Andrew Ng, Stanford Professor and founder of Coursera and Google Brain, Factored is focused on data-related talent. This unique focus has established Factored as the unrivaled leading provider in the market.

Our team's state-of-the-art machine learning and deep learning implementations have been completed across a wide range of industries, including Financial Services, Healthcare, Marketing, CPGs, and Retail, to name a few.

Juan Jaramillo
Factored, Inc.
+1 650-353-5484
juan.jaramillo@factored.ai https://factored.ai/
Andrew Ng Discussing Factored and the Data Science & AI Ecosystem

