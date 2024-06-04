Savaria Announces Appointment of New Board Member

LAVAL, Québec, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savaria Corporation (“Savaria”) (TSX: SIS) a global leader in the accessibility industry, announces today that Mrs. Pernilla Lindén is joining its Board of Directors effective as of the date hereof.



“It’s a great pleasure to welcome Pernilla to our Board. Based in Stockholm, she spent three years as CFO for Handicare and brings with her invaluable experience in our industry and with global corporations. We look forward to benefiting from her financial and strategic insights,” said Marcel Bourassa, Executive Chairman.

Mrs. Lindén has over 30 years’ experience, progressing through various business and financial roles with public and private companies. She currently serves as CFO for Hexatronic Group, a network connectivity company based in Sweden. Her extensive experience working with multi-country, multi-currency entities spans decades and her past roles successfully supported many complex operational changes. Mrs. Lindén has a Bachelor of Science from University of Gothenburg.

About Savaria Corporation

Savaria Corporation (savaria.com) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings. The Corporation operates a sales network of dealers worldwide and direct sales offices in North America, Europe (UK, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Czech Republic), Australia and China. Savaria employs approximately 2,400 people globally and its plants are located across Canada, the United States, Mexico, Europe and China.

For further information: Marcel Bourassa

Executive Chairman

1. 800.661.5112

mbourassa@savaria.com



Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/savariabettermobility

Instagram :https://www.instagram.com/savariacorp/

LinkedIn: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/savaria