Greif Announces Price Increase for Uncoated Recycled Paperboard (URB)

DELAWARE, Ohio, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a world leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today it is implementing a $50 to $70 per short ton increase for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) products.



The uncoated recycled paperboard increase is effective with new orders and shipments on and after July 8, 2024.

The URB price increase is in response to increased raw material, energy, labor, and transportation, as well as increasing demand for our uncoated recycled board (URB) products.

About Greif



Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, jerrycans and other small plastics, containerboard, corrugated sheets and products, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company has a workforce of more than 14,000 colleagues operating across 248 facilities in 37 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

