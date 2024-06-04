Submit Release
Mulvihill U.S. Health Care Enhanced Yield ETF Declares Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: XLVE) Mulvihill U.S. Health Care Enhanced Yield ETF has declared a monthly cash distribution in the amount of $0.058333 per unit, payable on July 5, 2024 to unitholders of record on June 28, 2024.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com.

John Germain, Senior VP & CFO   Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9
     

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETFs.


