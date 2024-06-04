Mayor Wu and Age Strong Commission Announce Recipients of “Expanding Engagement” Grant
Thirty-seven community nonprofits will receive $546,403 in total to strengthen social connections and community for Boston’s older adults
Mayor Wu and the Age Strong Commission announced the recipients of its Expanding Engagement grant, a city grant program designed to provide funding to nonprofit community organizations to create new or expand current programs inviting older adults to engage more for better physical and mental health. The City is awarding $546,403 in funding to 37 nonprofit community organizations across Boston neighborhoods. This grant is funded by the City’s FY24 Operating Budget and external funds from the Council on Aging.
“Connecting our older residents with more opportunities to build community is crucial to their physical and mental health,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “It's clear that since the pandemic our older adults face challenges as they try to stay engaged and connected. These investments will help build community for older adults and support our local organizations as they work to expand and build opportunities for our older adults to engage.”
This grant program leverages funds to expand social engagement programming for older adults in underserved communities; to serve new consumers who are not already being served by an existing social engagement program offered by the applicant’s organization; and to support recently-started or new social engagement programs. Grantee’s programs will run from now into 2025.
"We are grateful for all the partners that work alongside the Age Strong Commission to deliver high quality programming to Boston’s older adults,” said Chief of Human Services José F. Massó. “We know that spending time with others is key to staying healthy and we are fortunate to be able to offer so much variety to our residents."
“We’re thrilled to have received so many applications,” said Emily K. Shea, Commissioner of Boston’s Age Strong Commission. “There’s nothing like the benefits of in-person human connection–which is valuable to all people, not just older adults.”
The Expanding Engagement grants announced today range in size from $5,000 to $50,000 and will be awarded to the following organizations:
- 2Life Communities
- Action for Boston Community Development
- ASAP (After School Arts Program)
- Boston By Foot
- Boston Project Ministries
- Boston Public Housing Corporation
- Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation
- Cape Verdean Association of Boston
- Castle Square Tenants Organization
- Central Boston Elder Services
- Dominican Development Center
- Family Nurturing Center of Massachusetts
- Fenway Community Center at Viridian
- Franklin Park AARP Chapter
- FriendshipWorks
- Hebrew SeniorLife
- La Alianza Hispana
- LGBTQ Senior Housing
- Little Brothers–Friends of the Elderly
- Maverick Landing Community Services
- Mission Hill Health Movement
- Nigerian American Multi-Service Association (NAMSA)
- North End Community Health Committee
- Operation P.E.A.C.E. Northeast
- OutstandingLife
- Rogerson Communities
- South Boston Neighborhood House
- Ethos
- Temple Israel
- The Goldenaires of Freedom House
- The Home for Little Wanderers
- Kroc Community Center
- Tunefoolery Music
- Urban Edge
- Urbanity Dance
- Wakullah Street Community Garden
- Wally's Cafe Student to Student Music Project and Jam Session
"The Age Strong Commission's Expanding Engagement grants have made it possible for LBFE Boston to build at city-wide arts program for older adults living in public housing, Creative Connections,” said Cynthia Wilkerson, Executive Director for Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly. “Program participants explore their creativity and build community with their neighbors through the arts."
"We thank the Age Strong Commission for prioritizing the engagement of our city's older adults and for funding initiatives that foster meaningful connections, such as the conversational ESL program at the Fenway Community Center,” said Mallory Rohrig, Executive Director of the Fenway Community Center. “The Commission's commitment to enhancing the lives of older adults through these vital community programs is truly commendable."
The grantee cohort includes organizations specializing in aging, community development, housing, the faith community, and immigrant advancement.