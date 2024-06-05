Hitchcock Family Medicine’s Adoption of DermaSensor Marks a Milestone in Skin Cancer Detection Available for Tennesseans
Transforming Patient Care in Direct Primary Care: DermaSensor announces an innovative collaboration with Dr. Matt Hitchcock and Hitchcock Family Medicine.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DermaSensor, Inc., a pioneering health technology company specializing in non-invasive devices for assessing suspicious skin lesions, announces an innovative collaboration with Dr. Matt Hitchcock and Hitchcock Family Medicine, located in Chattanooga, Tennessee. This partnership aims to revolutionize patient care by helping to address a challenge many patients face in getting prompt access to dermatology specialty services. DermaSensor's technology equips primary care physicians with a non-invasive, user-friendly solution for evaluating suspicious skin lesions, providing instant and objective feedback.
Recognizing the barriers to dermatological care, Dr. Hitchcock is leading a new approach to skin cancer assessment. Dr. Hitchcock recognizes the potential benefits of DermaSensor in streamlining office examinations, and he plans to conduct research on office workflow efficiency with the addition of the device.
Dr. Hitchcock expresses his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “as a direct primary care physician, I prioritize high-quality, personalized care. This technology enhances our ability to evaluate skin lesions, ultimately helping to promptly detect cancer and providing peace of mind. I am proud to be one of the first physicians in the country to offer this innovative solution, and I am confident it will make a profound impact on our approach to skin health." Hitchcock Family Medicine operates on a monthly membership fee model, freeing them from reliance on insurance company oversight. This direct relationship approach returns medical decision-making power to both doctors and patients, removing it from the hands of insurance carriers.
Larry Anderson, Chief Commercial Officer of DermaSensor, underscored the company's commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility, by saying "We are thrilled to offer state-of-the-art technology to empower primary care physicians in evaluating suspicious skin lesions. Every patient deserves access to top-tier care, regardless of their location. DermaSensor is proud to collaborate with forward-thinking practitioners like Dr. Hitchcock to narrow the gap in dermatological care."
For more information about DermaSensor and its transformative in-office skin cancer detection device, please visit www.dermasensor.com.
About DermaSensor
DermaSensor Inc. is a health technology company designing non-invasive tools to better equip primary care physicians for skin cancer detection. The DermaSensor device is an affordable, handheld tool that uses spectroscopy and algorithms to evaluate skin lesions for potential cancer in a matter of seconds. DermaSensor is currently FDA-cleared, CE-marked, and is available for sale in the U.S.
