Gilbert M. Singer Honored with Florida Bar’s 2024 President’s Pro Bono Service Award for the 13th Judicial Circuit
Gilbert M. Singer Receives Prestigious Award for Exceptional Pro Bono Service with Crossroads for Florida Kids, Advocating for Vulnerable Children in Tampa, FL.
Working with Crossroads for Florida Kids has been rewarding, supporting kids facing hardships and ensuring that the most needy receive proper Pro Se representation.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gilbert M. Singer, a distinguished attorney based in Tampa, has been honored with the Florida Bar’s 2024 President’s Pro Bono Service Award for the 13th Judicial Circuit (Hillsborough County). This prestigious award recognizes Singer's exceptional dedication to providing free legal services to those in need, ensuring access to justice for individuals who cannot afford it.
The Florida Bar President's Pro Bono Service Awards are presented annually to an outstanding attorney from each of the state’s 20 judicial circuits and one attorney among the out-of-state Florida Bar members. These awards honor lawyers, groups, and members of the judiciary who have freely given their time and expertise in pro bono services.
Gilbert M. Singer has been a tireless advocate for pro bono work throughout his career. His commitment to providing legal assistance to underserved populations has made a significant impact on the Hillsborough County community.
Singer’s dedication extends beyond individual cases, as he continually strives to improve access to legal services and support systemic change.
Singer received this award for his remarkable work with Crossroads for Florida Kids, a nonprofit organization that trains and mentors pro bono attorneys to represent vulnerable children in Hillsborough County in their dependency and delinquency cases. Many of these children suffer from trauma caused by past abuse, neglect, or abandonment. Crossroads attorneys provide crucial counseling and advocacy in both the courtroom and the community, helping young clients persevere and succeed.
In response to receiving the award, Singer expressed his gratitude, stating, "I am deeply honored to receive the President’s Pro Bono Service Award. Providing legal services to those in need is a fundamental part of our profession and a personal mission. Working with Crossroads for Florida Kids has been particularly rewarding, as it allows me to support children who have faced incredible hardships. I am committed to continuing this work and advocating for access to justice for all."
The Florida Bar’s Pro Bono Service Awards highlight the critical importance of pro bono work in the legal profession.
By recognizing the efforts of attorneys like Gilbert M. Singer, the Florida Bar encourages all legal professionals to contribute their skills and time to those who need it most.
For more information about the Florida Bar’s Pro Bono Service Awards, visit www.floridabar.org.
For more information about Gilbert M. Singer, visit Marcadis Singer, PA.
For more information about Crossroads for Florida Kids, visit Crossroads for Florida Kids.
About the Florida Bar:
The Florida Bar is a statewide professional organization of lawyers, dedicated to serving the public and the legal profession by promoting the administration of justice, fostering high standards of legal competence, and advancing the science of jurisprudence. The Florida Bar supports its members in their professional development and encourages their participation in pro bono work to enhance the community and provide access to justice for all.
About Crossroads for Florida Kids:
Crossroads for Florida Kids is a nonprofit organization that trains and mentors pro bono attorneys to represent children in Hillsborough County in their dependency and delinquency cases. Many of these children have suffered from past abuse, neglect, or abandonment. Crossroads attorneys provide needed advocacy and counseling, both in the courtroom and the community, helping their young clients persevere and succeed.
