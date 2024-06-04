Adams Point Boat Launch in Durham to Close June 10 through June 21

CONTACT:

June 4, 2024

Durham, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s public boat launch at Adam’s Point in Durham will be closed starting on the morning of Monday, June 10 through Friday, June 21 so that storm surge–related erosion of the parking area can be repaired.

During the installation process, the entire facility will be closed to the public to ensure a safe and effective work site. Access to the Jackson Estuarine Laboratory will be available to staff and visitors, however delays are possible. The ramp and parking area will be closed and there will be no opportunity to launch or retrieve motorized boats, sailboats, canoes, kayaks, or other self-propelled watercraft during this time. There will also be no fishing from the shore at the facility or along Adam’s Point Road in the vicinity of the repair project.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Statewide Public Boat Access Program is funded through boat registration fees, which are combined as match dollars with federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration funds to facilitate boat access opportunities in the state. Fish and Game’s Facilities Construction and Lands Division acquires land for public water access sites, refurbishes existing sites, and builds new public boat access areas. For more information on boating access locations in New Hampshire, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/fishing-new-hampshire/boating-and-access.