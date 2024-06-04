True Tickets and Nashville Symphony Harmonize Tradition and Technology with Innovative Digital Ticketing Partnership

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move that harmonizes cutting-edge technology with the rich musical heritage of Music City, True Tickets has announced a partnership with the Nashville Symphony, beginning in fall 2024. This collaboration introduces a groundbreaking digital ticket delivery solution that promises to enhance the accessibility and enjoyment of Nashville Symphony’s concerts for all its attendees. This partnership will allow Symphony patrons to securely share their tickets with members of their party and easily add them to Apple Wallet. It also ensures that Nashville Symphony has the information and controls necessary to minimize ticket fraud and unauthorized resale. As True Tickets continues to lead the way in secure and convenient ticketing, this partnership with one of the most dynamic and recording-prolific orchestras in the country marks a significant milestone in the evolution of live musical experiences.



The Nashville Symphony, under the baton of Music Director Giancarlo Guerrero, is celebrated for its vibrant contribution to contemporary American orchestral music and its deep roots in the Nashville community since 1946. Known for its ambitious programming, the Symphony has garnered international acclaim through its collaborations with composers and artists, and its commitment to education and community engagement. With more than 40 releases and 14 GRAMMY® Awards, the Nashville Symphony's recordings span a wide repertoire, reflecting its versatility and pioneering spirit. The partnership with True Tickets is a testament to the Symphony's dedication to innovation, ensuring that every concert is as accessible and enjoyable as possible.

"This partnership with True Tickets is a natural progression for the Nashville Symphony, as we seek to marry tradition with technology," said Nashville Symphony President & CEO Alan D. Valentine. "Our goal has always been to make our concerts and activities as accessible as possible, and by leveraging True Tickets' digital platform, we can offer our audience a more seamless and secure way to enjoy the music they love."



"Partnering with the Nashville Symphony is a significant highlight for True Tickets, reflecting our dedication to leveraging technology to transform how audiences experience live events," said Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development, True Tickets. "The Symphony's commitment to both tradition and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission. We are thrilled to collaborate in bringing a cutting-edge, secure digital ticketing platform to one of the most esteemed orchestras in the country, enhancing the accessibility and enjoyment of their world-class performances."

About True Tickets

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that puts venues and event organizers in control of their tickets and in communication with their true audience. True Tickets' business-to-business solution easily integrates with Tessitura, the unified enterprise system for arts and cultural institutions, empowering performing arts centers, theatres, ballets, orchestras, and more to leverage the power of digital-native tickets to ensure extraordinary live experiences for their guests. With True Tickets, these institutions can set rules and track ticket custody, limit the excesses of the secondary market, and restore direct relationships between their audiences and the live events they love. For additional information, please visit True-Tickets.com or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Nashville Symphony

The Nashville Symphony has been the primary ambassador for classical music in Music City since 1946. Led by Music Director Giancarlo Guerrero, the ensemble is internationally acclaimed for its focus on contemporary American orchestral music through collaborations with composers including Jennifer Higdon, Terry Riley, Joan Tower, and Aaron Jay Kernis; commissioning and recording projects with Nashville-based artists including Edgar Meyer, Bela Fleck, Ben Folds and Victor Wooten; and for its 14 GRAMMY® Awards and 27 nominations. In addition to its classical season, the orchestra performs concerts in a wide range of genres, from pops to live-to-film movie scores, family-focused presentations, holiday events, jazz and cabaret evenings and is the official orchestra for the Nashville Ballet.

An established leader in Nashville and regional arts and cultural communities, the Symphony spearheads groundbreaking community partnerships and initiatives serving thousands of citizens throughout Middle Tennessee. Notable programs include Music In My Neighborhood, Young Peoples Concerts, and the Accelerando program, providing professional performance, educational, and career opportunities for students from underrepresented ethnicities in American orchestras. More at nashvillesymphony.org/education.

In addition to support from Metro Arts and Tennessee Arts Commission, Nashville Symphony is supported, in whole or in part, by federal award number SLFRP5534 awarded to the State of Tennessee by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Nashville Symphony is also supported in part by an American Rescue Plan Act grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support general operating expenses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

