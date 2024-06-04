California Supreme Court rejects retroactive right to separate trial on gang charges

In a split decision issued Monday, the state's top court overturned an appellate court that had agreed with a convicted member of a street gang that he was entitled to a bifurcated trial on the gang allegations under Assembly Bill 333, also known as the STEP Forward Act, that went into effect in 2022 while his appeal was pending.
