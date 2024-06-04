Louisiana Students Participated in the ArcGIS Online US School Competition 2024
Christian McMillan receives his award check from Vibriyogn Epuri, a teaching assistant from Global Geospatial Institute, for placing first in the middle school category for Louisiana’s annual ArcGIS Online School Competition. Principal Major was also present .
Louisiana’s middle school and high school students participated in the nationwide 2024 ArcGIS Online Competition.
Each student, and the teachers who supported them, put an incredible amount of work into learning GIS skills and how to apply them to real-world situations.”BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana’s middle school and high school students participated in the nationwide 2024 ArcGIS Online Competition. The StoryMaps from eighth-grade student, Christian McMillian (Port Allen Middle School), and ninth-grade student, Anya Chaney-Martinez (U View Academy), received the state judges’ highest score. Esri awarded cash prizes to the top five middle and top five high school winners. The top highest scores for high school and middle school entries from each state continue to the national competition.
— GGI Director, Fran Harvey.
The competition, from October 2023 to May 2024, challenged students to develop their Geographic Information System (GIS) skills by primarily utilizing the Esri TM ArcGIS Online StoryMap Application. This incredible opportunity was made possible by the Louisiana State Management Team, led by Global Geospatial Institute and the leading international GIS technology company, Esri TM. Global Geospatial Institute, a local non-profit, has led the competition charge and management of the state team for eight consecutive years.
Several GIS professionals in the industry and one lay person served as judges for competition. “We are so proud of all of the students who participated in the competition,” said GGI Director, Fran Harvey. “Each student, and the teachers who supported them, put an incredible amount of work into learning GIS skills and how to apply them to real-world situations. In many cases this is the first-time students have been asked to think out of the box, to pick a local topic, research and write about it. It is the first step to them
becoming Citizen Scientists.”
“GIS is a quickly expanding technological field with endless applications in almost any industry. That is why we want to encourage local students to seize the opportunity to learn these new GIS applications and submit their entries in ESRI’s annual competition,” said Harvey. “The ArcGIS Online School Competition is an annual competition. Any student in middle school or high school in Louisiana can participate, there is no entry fee to register your school for the competition. We want to challenge our Louisiana educators for the upcoming 2023-24 school year. Let’s see what we can do together to help more students use GIS to build a better understanding of our world.”
Other Louisiana schools who participated in the competition and who had the highest scoring entries were also awarded cash prizes at the state level. Congratulations to Eva Legard Center for Coastal and Environmental Studies (Baton Rouge) and The Brighton School (Baton Rouge). The various Story Map topics included Homicide in Louisiana, Mapping Waffle Houses, The Coastal Sea Level Rise, The Ochsner Health System & Healthcare Access in Louisiana, and Journey of My Drone Business. These outstanding students can now bring this technology to others and become Junior Geo Mentors to their peers in their classroom settings.
Students and educators wishing to learn more about GIS and how it can be applied in your school should contact the GGI Team at support@ggi.education or call the Institute at 225-939-1091. Interested educators can participate in an Online Teacher PD, www.lagisk12.org. For information about our high school GIS Entry Level Course and GIS Industry-Based Certification, visit our website www.gginstitute.org.
