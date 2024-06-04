Submit Release
PHOTO GALLERY: 80th anniversary of Normandy D-Day

80th anniversary of Normandy D-Day

U.S. Army Col. (Ret) Dave McNEil, a World War II historian, gives a historical briefing to A group of U.S. Army Paratroopers, assigned to United States Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), at Pegasus Bridge, Benouvile, Normandy, France., June 1, 2024. The U.S. Army and members from European allied nations are participating in the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord, supporting local events across Normandy, from June 1-10, 2024 to commemorate the selfless actions by all the allies on D-Day that continue to resonate 80 years later. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)

