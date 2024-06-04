Nippon Express Obtains "Halal" Certification for Fukuoka Chuo Logistics Center

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.

- Delivering Wagyu Beef and Other Japanese Food Products in Growing Demand Worldwide -

Nippon Express Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Nippon Express"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has newly acquired "halal" logistics certification (endorsed as permissible under Islamic law) from the Nippon Asia Halal Association for its Fukuoka Air Service Branch’s Fukuoka Chuo Logistics Center, effective April 30.

- Background to certification

Kyushu, as a beef producing region, is a major exporter of Wagyu beef to the U.S., Hong Kong, and elsewhere. Beef exports from Kyushu have been rising year after year, and demand is growing in the United Arab Emirates and among the large Muslim populations of Southeast Asia. The demand for Japanese halal beef is expected to increase further with the establishment in May of an "Export Support Platform" in Malaysia by Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

The Fukuoka Air Service Branch completed construction of the Fukuoka Chuo Logistics Center in July 2019, and to date has handled a large number of fresh food products exported from all over Kyushu. The Branch has now acquired halal logistics certification to meet the needs of customers involved in the export of increasingly in-demand halal products by utilizing the knowledge it has cultivated over the years.

With the growing popularity of Japanese food products among people of diverse cultural backgrounds around the world, the NX Group is committed to further expanding its halal logistics service network to support customers' supply chains and continue offering safety and reliability to consumers worldwide.

- Profile of business location

Name: Fukuoka Chuo Logistics Center, Fukuoka Air Service Branch, Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

Address: Enokida 2-9-48, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka, Fukuoka Prefecture

Warehouse area: 2,279.23 m2

