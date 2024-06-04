Submit Release
Quoted in "Colo. AI Bias Law Lays 'Foundation' For New State Patchwork," Law360

By Allison Grande (May 31, 2024, 10:28 PM EDT) -- Colorado's trailblazing legislation for regulating high-risk uses of artificial intelligence is likely to inspire other states to act, although a host of "reservations" about the measure from advocates and even Colorado's governor are likely to result in a fragmented national landscape as other states' legislatures use the measure as a launching point rather than a model they'd want to fully replicate. ...

