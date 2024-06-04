Trisura Group Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
TORONTO, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura Group” or the “Company”) (TSX: TSU) today announced the results of the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders held on June 3, 2024 in Toronto (the “Meeting”).
At the Meeting, all nine nominees proposed for election to the Board by Shareholders were elected. Management received the following proxies from Shareholders in regard to the election of directors:
|Director Nominee
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Withheld
|%
|David Clare
|33,530,663
|98.25%
|597,786
|1.75%
|Paul Gallagher
|32,118,368
|94.11%
|2,010,081
|5.89%
|Sacha Haque
|33,658,204
|98.62%
|470,245
|1.38%
|Barton Hedges
|33,599,955
|98.45%
|528,494
|1.55%
|Anik Lanthier
|33,601,593
|98.46%
|526,856
|1.54%
|Janice Madon
|33,594,631
|98.44%
|533,818
|1.56%
|George E. Myhal
|30,614,846
|89.70%
|3,513,603
|10.30%
|Lilia Sham
|33,659,553
|98.63%
|468,896
|1.37%
|Robert Taylor
|32,840,051
|96.22%
|1,288,398
|3.78%
About Trisura Group
Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the Surety, Risk Solutions, Corporate Insurance, and Fronting business lines of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance and reinsurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada and the United States. Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU”.
Further information is available at www.trisura.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
For more information, please contact:
Name: Bryan Sinclair
Tel: 416 607 2135
Email: bryan.sinclair@trisura.com