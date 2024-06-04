Planet Fitness Franchise Groups Launch Fundraising Campaign for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

CAMP HILL, Pa., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fitness Partners (NFP), a leading Planet Fitness franchise division, kicked off its first fundraising campaign to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which will run through June 30. Additional franchise groups, including Taymax, Davis-NEOFitness and TG3E, will also participate in the fundraising campaign.

During the campaign, National Fitness Partners will encourage their members to donate to St. Jude at each of their 149 Planet Fitness locations. In addition, National Fitness Partners’ members can participate in the campaign by tracking their mileage on designated treadmills at each location, and National Fitness Partners will donate 10 cents per mile with a $100 cap per location.

"National Fitness Partners believes in organizations like St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital that help kids in our communities live happier, healthier lives, and we’re proud to partner with other Planet Fitness franchise groups to have an even greater impact,” said Stephen Kindler, Jr., President and CEO of National Fitness Partners. “St. Jude has helped increase the survival rate for pediatric cancer to about 80%, and we’re committed to supporting St. Jude’s lifesaving cancer research to help all kids beat this disease.”

St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Their researchers and doctors work together to turn laboratory breakthroughs into lifesaving treatments for children from across the United States and around the world. St. Jude freely shares their scientific discoveries with the world, and families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.

About National Fitness Partners

National Fitness Partners is a private equity held Planet Fitness franchisee based in Camp Hill, Pa. National Fitness Partners owns and operates 149 Planet Fitness locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. National Fitness Partners is one of the largest franchisee organizations within the Planet Fitness system and is backed by Argonne Capital, a private equity firm based in Atlanta, which specializes in franchise-based middle-market investments.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2024, Planet Fitness had approximately 19.6 million members and 2,599 stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

