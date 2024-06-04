Governor Abbott Announces Governor’s Small Business Summit In Pampa

TEXAS, June 4 - June 4, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the next 2024 Governor’s Small Business Summit will be held in Pampa on Thursday, June 13. Held throughout the year and in regions across the state, the Governor’s Small Business Summits aim to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs succeed by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the Texas economy,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas remains a top state for small business job growth, with over 3 million small businesses employing nearly half of all working Texans. Texas offers opportunities and partnership for businesses of all sizes to grow and succeed. I invite Texas' small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs to attend a Governor’s Small Business Summit. Together, we will build a bigger, better Texas for decades to come.”

The Governor's Small Business Summit — Pampa is hosted in partnership with the Pampa Economic Development Corporation, Pampa Chamber of Commerce, and Texas Workforce Commission and brings together local, state, and federal resource partners to provide key insights on critical business topics. The Summit also provides participants the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who will share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics. Joe Esparza, Commissioner Representing Employers for the Texas Workforce Commission, is a featured guest speaker.

Governor’s Small Business Summit ─ Pampa

Thursday, June 13, 2024, at 8:00 AM – 1:30 PM

M.K. Brown Memorial Auditorium

1100 W Coronado Dr

Pampa, TX 79065

Panel Topics Include:

Leveraging Technology in Your Small Business

Access to Finance & Funding

Marketing & E-Commerce Essentials

Registration is $20 and includes access to all sessions, resource providers, lunch, and complimentary headshots. For more information and to register: gov.texas.gov/events.

Registration is also open for all upcoming 2024 Governor’s Small Business Summit locations:

June 27: Lufkin/East Texas

July 18: Galveston/Gulf Coast

August 8: Plainview

August 22: Odessa

September 5: Weatherford

September 19: El Paso

October 3: Buffalo

October 17: New Braunfels (Women-Focused)

October 31: Sweetwater

November 14: Wichita Falls (Veteran-Focused)

December 5: Kaufman

For more information and to register for any Summit above, visit: gov.texas.gov/events.

The Governor’s Economic Development & Tourism Office and Office of Small Business Assistance also host Governor’s Small Business Webinars to share information about resources for small businesses and entrepreneurs in Texas through an online format. To view on-demand recordings of past webinars, visit: gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-webinars.