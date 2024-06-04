Western Financial Group Works to Make Insurance More Approachable, Launches Giveaway Campaign

Western Financial partners with Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Canada to offer amazing prizes with a national quote-to-play giveaway to introduce new audiences to its special brand of care

High River, Alberta, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Financial Group’s ‘Glamp Up Your Summer Giveaway’ campaign officially kicked off on June 3, when new customers can join existing ones to get a feel for the company’s exceptional customer experience. They are invited to get a new quote on a range of insurance products, including home, seasonal home, condo, renters, RV, boat, ATV, and travel, for a chance to win a range of seasonal prizes, including a $10,000 in gift cards grand prize for Bass Pro Shops or Cabela's Canada! Draws will take place weekly, and the campaign runs all summer long, until August 30, 2024.

“Insurance isn’t always perceived as a positive experience. As an industry we haven’t done ourselves any favours by leaning into the complexity of our products or by using fear in advertising,” said Igor Bubic, Vice President, Marketing, Brand and Western Communities Foundation. “This has never been the Western way of delivering insurance. We’ve made significant investments in customer experience as our goal is to deliver our services in ways that consumers have come to expect from the best retail brands.”

The company hired Lisa Colangelo as its first Chief Customer Experience Officer to represent the voice of customers, and to be known as an industry leader in customer service. “Western Financial Group is focusing on making insurance more approachable and retail-like,” said Lisa Colangelo. “We want our customers to feel cared for and confident in the purchasing decisions they make. A lot of Canadian consumers don’t feel this way about insurance, but we’re hoping this campaign will introduce a lot more people to our brand of care.”

“We see a lot of synergy with Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Canada in how we deliver customer experience, and we also share an audience,” said Igor. “They sell a lot of the types of things we insure directly or as part of home coverage, like boats, trailers, ATVs, and more. These represent happy moments in people’s lives and insurance protects that.”

How to enter

By simply requesting a free, no-obligation new quote* on home, seasonal home, condo, renters, RV, boat, ATV, and travel insurance, they are entered to win one of over 55 prizes for Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's Canada, including a grand prize of $10,000 in gift cards.

For more information, visit https://westernfinancialgroup.ca/glampupyoursummer.

*Auto, government auto products, and motorcycle insurance quotes are excluded and not eligible. The contest is open to all legal residents of Canada, except Quebec. The contest will run online and though our Western Financial Group, Western Coast Insurance Services, and Wyatt Dowling branches in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario.





Western Financial Group Inc.

Headquartered in High River, Alberta, Western Financial Group is a diversified insurance services company focused on creating security and peace of mind and has provided over one million Canadians with the proper protection for over 100 years. Western is committed to community service, customer service, innovation, growth, and people while providing personal and business insurance through our engaged team of over 2,000 people in over 200 locations, affiliates, and various connected channels.

Since the very beginning, supporting our local communities has guided everything we do - it’s who we are. In 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation (our non-profit charity) was created as a way for our team members to give back and positively impact the people and pride in the places where we live, work and play – to date we have invested over $9 million back into our communities.

Western Financial Group is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company. Visit https://westernfinancialgroup.ca/ for more.



For more information, assets, or to schedule an interview, please contact:

Nichola Petts, PR Manager: Nichola.petts@westernfg.ca





Attachments

Nichola Petts Western Financial 4162006782 nichola.petts@westernfg.ca