Attorney General Kaul Announces Charge Against Chesebro, Roman, Troupis in Connection with Alleged Unappointed Electors Conspiracy

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced the filing of a criminal complaint charging Kenneth J. Chesebro, Michael A. Roman, and James R. Troupis with conspiring to commit the crime of uttering as genuine a forged writing or object, in violation of Wis. Stat. §§ 939.31 and 943.38(2). The crime charged is a Class H felony, punishable by a fine not to exceed $10,000 or imprisonment not to exceed six years, or both, pursuant to Wis. Stat. § 939.50(3)(h).

“The criminal complaint in this case alleges that the defendants were part of a conspiracy to present a certificate of purported electoral votes from individuals who were not Wisconsin’s duly appointed electors,” said Attorney General Kaul. “The Wisconsin Department of Justice is committed to protecting the integrity of our electoral process.”

The complaints outline an alleged conspiracy to have unappointed electors meet and cast votes in Wisconsin and to transmit a “Certificate of the Votes of the 2020 Electors from Wisconsin” that reflected the votes of these unappointed electors for President and Vice President.

As in any criminal proceeding, the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.