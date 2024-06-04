Submit Release
Governor Cooper Applauds Decision To Help Women Access Safe, Effective Reproductive Health Care

NORTH CAROLINA, June 4 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper issued the following statement on the decision in federal court that overturns parts of SB20, the abortion ban passed last year by North Carolina Republicans:

"Yesterday’s ruling recognizes that Republican legislators have created medically unnecessary obstacles that prevent women from getting the safe, effective reproductive health care they need. This is an important step toward putting women and their health care providers back in charge of these personal medical decisions instead of the Republican legislators who vow to go even further in taking away these fundamental health care freedoms."

###

