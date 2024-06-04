Covenant Technical Solutions emerges as a premier water treatment solutions and conveyance provider
Team of industry heavyweights combine water quality and construction expertise for complete system project delivery
Our carefully curated team embodies a wealth of expertise that leaves us poised to deliver a level of service that isn’t currently available in the market.”DANVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Covenant Technical Solutions™ (CTS™) today announces its inception as an integrated solutions provider for the water sector, delivering comprehensive in-house execution from water quality assessment to construction and project commissioning. Backed by decades of industry expertise, the water conveyance and treatment project company boasts a leadership team of three industry titans: Rob Craw as CEO and founder, Bill Williams as president and founder and Sean Summers as vice president of operations.
— Rob Craw, CEO and founder of Covenant Technical Solutions
Based in California, the company will launch as a primary partner for water providers in its home state, targeting contaminants of emerging concern (CECs) impacting local groundwater supplies. Contaminants to recently receive federal or state regulatory standards or guidelines include: per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), hexavalent chromium (chromium-6), 1,2,3-trichloropropane (1,2,3-TCP), and 1,4-dioxane.
“We are excited to embark on this journey that we anticipate will revolutionize the water sector,” remarks Rob Craw, CEO and founder of Covenant Technical Solutions. “Companies don’t have experience, people do. Our carefully curated team embodies a wealth of expertise that leaves us poised to deliver a level of service that isn’t currently available in the market. Starting with project financing all the way through construction and commissioning, Covenant will be staffed with the resources needed to complete the job, redefining industry standards for excellence while creating a risk-based sharing partnership.”
With over 30 years of industry experience, Rob Craw brings a wealth of knowledge to the business. Starting from his early days on the shop floor at USFilter/Westates, then driving that business into the western U.S. market leader, he progressed to spearheading advancements in underground infrastructure technology at UGSI. Subsequently, in 2015 he was the visionary that founded and scaled AqueoUS Vets before establishing American Veterans Products and Services. Rob's extensive treatment and conveyance background and Disabled Veteran Business Entity (DVBE) status uniquely qualifies him to advise and support other growing businesses in the water sector.
Bill Williams brings over 40 years of experience to the role, including nine years at Garney Pacific where he was a director and vice president responsible for contract negotiations and personnel management on construction projects in California and Nevada. As the first hire when the company established its California operation in 2014, he was the instrumental force in its growth. Four short years later, Garney Pacific reached approximately $80 million to $100 million per year in revenue. His expertise includes estimating, pre-construction, value engineering, project management and equipment resourcing.
Finally, Sean Summers rounds out the team with over 14 years of water industry experience. He also worked at Garney Pacific where he managed projects upwards of $40 million in the public and private sector. He is a dynamic problem solver with an acumen for estimating, project design and procurement, as well as project management.
For more information on Covenant Technical Solutions and its mission, please visit covenanttechnicalsolutions.com.
###
About Covenant Technical Solutions
Covenant Technical Solutions is the premier integrated solutions provider in the water sector, offering a wide array of services from design to construction and commissioning. Committed to empowering ingenuity for superior performance, the company is specialized in water conveyance and groundwater treatment projects, offering a comprehensive suite of services ranging from conceptual to integrated design to alternative delivery methods such as design build, progressive design build, CMAR, and P3 solutions.
Its leadership team is comprised of seasoned industry veterans that have launched, scaled and managed successful companies and some of the largest and most critical infrastructure projects in California over the last decade. Noteworthy projects include the $77 million Monterey Peninsula Water Supply Project, spanning from Pacific Grove to Marina, and the $26 million Orange County Water District PFAS Treatment Program, showcasing Covenant Technical Solutions' commitment to innovation and excellence under Rob Craw's management.
Visit covenanttechnicalsolutions.com to learn more.
Tori Andrews
Boeh Agency
+1 4044066607
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn