Water and Sanitation investigates safety of Tiryville Dam in Kariega after flash floods

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) is investigating the integrity of the privately owned Tiryvillle Dam near Kariega in the Eastern Cape, following reports of the dam being at risk of failure due to the recent flash floods. 

DWS has dispatched a team of engineers to assess the condition of the dam and is in continuous engagement with the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality. The DWS engineers are assessing the structure of the irrigation dam in line with dam safety protocols and will advise on any measures to be taken.

It has been established that the dam is a concrete structure which ideally should be able to cope with water flowing over the dam wall. However, due to a lack of historic information on the condition of the dam, it is prudent to treat the dam as a possible high risk and to take measures to safeguard the lives of the communities living downstream of the dam. 

In this regard, Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality have evacuated approximately 200 families residing at Lapland informal settlement and surroundings, located about 850 metres downstream of the dam.

At this moment details of the owner of the farm dam are not known as the dam is not registered as a dam with a safety risk with the DWS dam safety office. The Department will be engaging the local disaster management team, and an update will be provided as soon as the investigation is finalised.

