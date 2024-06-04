BrightEdge Releases Post Google I/O Data on The Impact of AI Overviews

New Findings from BrightEdge Generative Parser™ reveal the primary industries impacted by AI Overviews, what triggers results, and where Google automatically anticipates and answers search queries

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightEdge, the global leader in AI-driven organic search, content, and digital marketing automation, has released new data from the BrightEdge Generative Parser™. Major findings include a steep reduction in responses containing AI Overviews, Featured Snippets serving as a strong predictor for generative AI responses, and improvements in Google’s ability to provide precise responses and anticipate follow-up questions. Following Google's official release of AI Overviews (previously called Search Generative Experience), marketers must take a vertical-specific approach to assess its impact. As AI becomes more predictive, optimizing for the next question becomes a key priority for industry marketers in AI and Search.

"We are officially in the next chapter of search where AI gives opinions and recommendations that connect users to brands and websites. This represents the biggest paradigm shift marketers have faced in decades," said Jim Yu, Founder and Executive Chairman at BrightEdge. "In the past, search engines would pull a lot of information and give you links. Now, AI helps do the searching, summarizes the results, and provides an informative opinion. For brands, ensuring you are found and cited as an authoritative and trusted source, and producing content that focuses on follow-up questions become the new top priorities."

Since November 2023, BrightEdge Generative Parser™ has been monitoring AI Overviews (formerly SGE) and its development daily. This included regularly sharing updates and predictions with the marketing community. At the beginning of May, just before Google I/O, BrightEdge's unique data correctly predicted that Google was gearing up to launch AI Overviews.

Two weeks after Google made its General Announcement, BrightEdge Generative Parser ™ has released some fresh and critical insights into what has happened since the launch of AI Overviews.

Google has gradually been reducing AI in search results from 84% to under 15%

Historically, AI was present 84% of the time in opt-in or collapsed states.

Since mid-April, Google has slowly been removing Opt-in results to the point where they now barely show up.

Today, AI Overviews show up mainly as collapsed in less than 15% of search results.

The likely reason is to reduce the risks of incorrect AI answers while refinements are made in a public environment.

Featured Snippets and questions are most likely to trigger AI, while local queries and sitelinks are less likely

There are a number of different factors that influence AI across all industries.

AI Overviews are 195% more likely to appear when Featured Snippets are present.

Questions are more likely to trigger an AI Overview.

Local queries are the least likely to have AI Overviews.

Sitelinks are also less likely to trigger an AI Overview. These results are usually associated with brand terms, indicating that Google is reducing the risk of providing misinformation for brands.



The presence of AI Overviews varies significantly by industry

63% of keywords in healthcare show an AI Overview.

In B2B Tech, 32% of keywords show an AI Overview; in Ecommerce, 23%.

Restaurants and travel show very few AI Overviews.

BrightEdge predicts this will change, and shifts will be rapid as many outliers exist by industry.

Google AI is getting better at giving precise answers

The vertical space occupied by AI Overviews is now 20% smaller than what SGE occupied at the beginning of April.

This indicates that AI is getting more precise when generating helpful experiences.

This is likely because AI now caters better to people's needs, such as looking for summaries, recommendations, or conversational experiences.

Ultimately, Google is getting better at selecting answers.

AI is already predicting and answering follow-up queries before the consumers ask

Since Google l/O, the overlap between citations in AI and traditional results has diminished.

Google is ensuring users do not get the same results in the two types of different results.

It is also now delivering on its promise to do the second, third, and fourth search for you.

AI is beginning to anticipate the following question and give options before a user even asks.

This often happens with 'what,' 'where,' and 'how' intent-based queries.



"It's fascinating to see the BrightEdge Generative Parser™ giving marketers a front-row seat into how AI in search is developing and giving the community a glimpse into the future," states Albert Gouyet, VP of Operations at BrightEdge. "For marketers who rely on organic traffic, early indications suggest that AI will help reach new customers and present new opportunities to create content that serves multiple needs and elevates brand performance. This is exactly why we have also been constantly integrating industry innovations like the DataCube, SearchIQ, Content Advisor, and BrightEdge Autopilot into our platform, so marketers can leverage AI for Search success."

