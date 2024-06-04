InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Steel Barrier that Reinforces Doors and Prevents Unauthorized Entry
James H. of Tucson, AZ is the creator of the Life Shield, a reinforced steel plate installed on the inside of a solid wooden door and into the home’s concrete foundation. The steel plate is intended to make it much more difficult and nearly impossible for intruders to break in to a home for theft and damages. One side of the steel plate attaches to the door, while the other side is attached to the door frame or wall surrounding the door. This makes the door much more difficult to break through and, in turn, gives the victims more time to ask authorities for assistance.
The shield provides a physical barrier between the entryway and intruder during a break-in situation. When mounted to the door, it provides sufficient coverage of the door width to only have minimal pressure give. By being installed in the concrete foundation, it strengthens the door against significant pushback. The barrier improves home safety and reduces the chance of losing any valuable items to theft and vandalism.
Markets for products that reinforce doors have experienced growth in recent years, driven by various factors related to security concerns, technological advancements, and consumer preferences. With increasing concerns about burglary, home invasion, and property security, many homeowners are investing in door reinforcement products to enhance the security of their residences. This trend is particularly prominent in urban areas and neighborhoods with higher crime rates. Door reinforcement products have evolved beyond traditional deadbolts and chain locks. Modern solutions include smart locks, electronic access control systems, and door reinforcement kits that combine sturdy hardware with advanced locking mechanisms.
Many door reinforcement products are designed for easy installation, making them attractive to do-it-yourself (DIY) enthusiasts and homeowners who prefer to enhance their home security without professional assistance. This DIY aspect contributes to the accessibility and affordability of such products. Beyond residential applications, there is a market for door reinforcement products in commercial buildings, schools, healthcare facilities, and other institutions. The Life Shield is innovative and versatile, functional in multiple residential and commercial applications for preventing break-ins. The product would significantly enhance any manufacturer’s current product line.
James filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Life Shield product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Life Shield can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
