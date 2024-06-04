Joseph Enterprises, Inc. Re-releases The Original ‘Ove’ Glove for Father's Day
The ‘Ove’ Glove is crafted from the same high-performance material trusted by firefighters, ensuring protection up to 540 degrees.
Now available as a BBQ Glove for grilling seasonHILLSIDE, NJ, USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joseph Enterprises, Inc. announces The ‘Ove’ Glove as a gift for both Father's Day and barbecue enthusiasts. The ‘Ove’ Glove is crafted from the same high-performance material trusted by firefighters, ensuring protection up to 540 degrees to keep dads' hands safe in the kitchen or at the grill.
With over 20 million sold and endorsed by both Consumer Reports and Bon Appetit Magazine, The ‘Ove’ Glove has been hailed as the pinnacle of heat protection for 20 years and is now also available as a BBQ Glove, featuring an extended sleeve!
The original ‘Ove’ Glove Hot Surface Handler Oven Mitt is made for the kitchen and The ‘Ove’ Glove BBQ & Fireplace Glove now brings hand protection outdoors to the grill.
Whether in the kitchen or at the grill with its three layers of flame-retardant material, silicon grips, and five-finger flexibility, The ‘Ove’ Glove allows for superior control while handling hot plates and grilling essentials without slippage.
The ‘Ove’ Glove is available at Amazon, ACE, Wegmans, Do It Best, True Value, and Walmart.com and in Canada at Canadian Tire, Home Hardware, London Drug Stores, and other fine stores. For more information on The ‘Ove’ Glove, go to www.oveglove.com.
Consumer Reports gives The 'Ove' Glove two thumbs up!
About The ‘Ove’ Glove
Joseph Enterprises, Inc. (JEI) is the home of the original ‘Ove’ Glove. JEI is an integrated consumer product company which designs, markets, and distributes novelty, home, and garden products. JEI rose to success with its two most popular products, the Chia Pet and The Clapper, which are recognized as consumer icons.
