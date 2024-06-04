Edgesource Windtalker™ Counter sUAS Enhances Situational Awareness During U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division Situational Training Exercise

Company’s Counter Small Unmanned Aerial System (C-sUAS) Passive Sensor Detects sUAS to Deliver Enhanced Real-Time Situational Awareness

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edgesource Corporation , a small business that delivers innovative solutions to the public sector, today announced the successful demonstration of its Windtalker C-sUAS sensor as part of the U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division’s Situational Training Exercise (STX).



To support the 25th ID’s situational awareness at brigade and below, Edgesource deployed its C-sUAS WindtalkerTM sensor, a fully cyber-wrapped passive detection device capable of locating the pilot, home point and sUAS flight path for DJI and related aircraft, near Schofield Barracks, HI. Over the course of the seven-day demonstration period, Windtalker continuously monitored field airspace in diverse terrain to detect and alert platoons to the presence of drones without emitting energy or signals that could compromise their position. Throughout the STX, Windtalker (capable of detecting DJI drones up to 30km from the sensor), successfully detected and identified all drones (20+) utilized during the exercise, delivering mission intelligence on the location of the drone and its operator for sUAS.

“As weapons and intelligence systems evolve and become more difficult to identify in theater, effective methods of achieving situational awareness beyond line of sight are becoming increasingly critical to mission success,” said Lieutenant Colonel Pete Walther, Battalion Commander in the U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division and organizer of the exercise. “Without detailed knowledge of field conditions on the ground and in the air, soldiers can’t effectively plan and execute operations, underscoring the urgent need to bridge this capability gap.”

Capable of detecting up to 400 drones simultaneously within a user-defined zone of interest, Edgesource’s Windtalker can deploy in under 30 minutes, preserving mission agility. Upon the detection of sUAS, the sensor can alert to drone activity and threats, delivering real-time notifications within the users’ command and control system via SMS and email to provide advanced warning for soldiers in its flight path. In addition to detection and location of drone systems, Windtalker also captures complete flight data, enabling tactical teams to analyze enemy flight paths and identify the tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) of the operator. Windtalker is the only DoD, cybersecure C-sUAS system with an Authorization to Operate (ATO), allowing safe and secure connectivity to DoD and Federal networks and C2 software.

“The completion of the 25th Infantry Division’s STX and successful demonstration of Windtalker’s ability to detect and distinguish between friendly and enemy drones further verifies the sensor’s ability to deliver real-time, accurate situational awareness for platoons at the tactical edge,” said J. Christopher Lansburgh, president and CEO of Edgesource. “I’m pleased with the success of the demonstration and the progress we’ve made on delivering a reliable counter UAS solution to enhance mission intelligence for operational success.”

To learn more about Edgesource Corporation’s counter UAS offerings, visit https://www.edgesource.com/c-suas/ .

About Edgesource Corporation

Edgesource Corporation is committed to exceeding expectations for quality, responsiveness, and professionalism while delivering innovative products and forward-leaning solutions within agreed price and schedules. As a small business headquartered in Alexandria, VA, Edgesource closely supports a variety of federal defense, intelligence, homeland, and civilian customers. With subject matter experts and a staff of cleared professionals, we solve mission-critical challenges with expedience and reliability in CONUS and OCONUS environments. By following our proven proactive management approach, we successfully develop partnerships with our customers, delivering agile and flexible services to each client.

Media Contact

Joe Urbaniak

Chief Strategy Officer for Edgesource

jurbaniak@edgesource.com