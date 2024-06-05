Submit Release
Fall River Plastic Surgeon Dispels 5 Common Liposuction Misconceptions

Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon in Fall River

Dr. Russell Babbitt of Plastic Surgery of Southern New England identifies and debunks common myths about liposuction surgery to help educate patients.

FALL RIVER, RI, USA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Plastic Surgery of Southern New England, Dr. Russell Babbitt performs a wide range of cosmetic procedures, with one of the most popular being liposuction. As part of his mission to educate patients so they can make informed decisions about their care, the Fall River plastic surgeon is addressing the most prevalent misconceptions about this highly sought-after body contouring surgery.

Misconception 1: Liposuction Is a Weight Loss Solution
Dr. Babbitt clarifies that liposuction is not a weight loss procedure but a procedure intended for body contouring. He says it can effectively remove localized fat deposits that are resistant to diet and exercise, enhancing the body's shape and definition.

Misconception 2: Liposuction Results Are Permanent
While liposuction removes fat cells permanently from treated areas, Dr. Babbitt emphasizes the importance of maintaining a stable weight through a healthy lifestyle. While the fat cells that were removed cannot regenerate, the remaining fat cells can still grow with weight gain.

Misconception 3: Liposuction Is Only for Women
An increasing number of men are benefiting from liposuction, targeting areas such as the abdomen, flanks, and chest. Dr. Babbitt highlights that liposuction can help men achieve a more contoured and athletic appearance.

Misconception 4: Liposuction Is a Quick Fix for Cellulite
Cellulite is caused by fibrous connective tissue and not just fat. Although liposuction removes fat cells, it does not address the underlying causes of cellulite. Some improvement may be seen, but Dr. Babbitt notes this result cannot be guaranteed.

Misconception 5: Liposuction Is Really Painful
Advancements in surgical techniques and anesthesia have significantly reduced pain associated with liposuction. When following post-operative care instructions, Dr. Babbitt has found most patients experience manageable discomfort and soreness post-procedure.

Dr. Babbitt is committed to providing accurate information and setting realistic expectations for those considering liposuction. By debunking these common myths, he strives to help individuals be well-informed in their body contouring journey.

About Dr. Russell Babbitt

As a board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Babbitt is dedicated to providing exceptional plastic surgery care with the highest safety standards. In addition to performing aesthetic and reconstructive procedures for the face, breast, and body, Dr. Babbitt has a special focus on breast implant revision, for which he is highly sought after. He earned his medical degree from the University of Massachusetts Medical School and completed his internship and residency at UMass Medical Center. Dr. Babbitt further honed his skills through a research fellowship, with focused training in microsurgery, limb reconstruction, and abdominal reconstruction. Dr. Babbitt is available for interview upon request.

To learn more about Plastic Surgery of Southern New England, please visit plasticsurgerysne.com or facebook.com/therealplasticsurgeon.

To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.plasticsurgerysne.com/liposuction/fall-river-plastic-surgeon-dispels-5-common-liposuction-misconceptions/

Plastic Surgery of Southern New England
775 Davol Street, Suite 2
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 567-3202

Rosemont Media
www.rosemontmedia.com

Katie Nagel
(858) 200-0044
email us here

Fall River Plastic Surgeon Dispels 5 Common Liposuction Misconceptions

