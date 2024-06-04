SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Palladyne AI Corp. (“PDYN”)

NEW YORK, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All Persons or Entities who own Palladyne AI Corp. (“Palladyne” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDYN) stock purchased September 10, 2021. (from when company was known as Rotor Acquisition Corp. (ROT)) (Previous Palladyne NASDAQ stock ticker through April 8, 2024: STRC).

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into potential breaches of fiduciary duty by the ROT board of directors.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://zlk.com/mna2/palladyne-ai-corp-lawsuit-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The PDYN investigation concerns whether the ROT board of directors breached its fiduciary duties owed to the company’s stockholders.

