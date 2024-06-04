Retrieve Medical, Inc. Selected to Exhibit Retrieve Dx(TM) at Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange

BEDMINSTER, N.J., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retrieve Medical, Inc. is proud to announce that it has been selected to exhibit its groundbreaking AI-driven software, Retrieve Dx, at the prestigious Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange. Retrieve Dx revolutionizes medical record documentation by enhancing efficiency, delivering more concise and comprehensive medical documentation for hospitals and medical centers. Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company, will hold the Exchange Sept. 18 in Las Vegas.



The annual Innovative Technology Exchange offers selected suppliers the unique opportunity to demonstrate their product or service to supply chain and clinical leaders from Vizient’s customer hospitals and subject matter experts who serve on their supply councils. Each product or service will showcase how it improves clinical outcomes, enhances safety or drives incremental improvements to health care delivery or business models.

Retrieve is designed to work in hospitals, Emergency Departments, and ambulatory care practices. Our AI-based technology searches each patient’s medical record, identifying critical health details to create optimal healthcare outcomes for patients. By documenting essential information, such as comorbidities and chronic conditions that might otherwise go unmentioned, the software enables hospitals and medical practices to code patients with a more comprehensive diagnosis. This not only improves patient outcomes but also increases reimbursement levels. Additionally, Retrieve's software is compatible with all major Electronic Medical Record (EMR) Applications.

“We are excited to showcase the Retrieve software at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange,” said Dr. Mark Rosenberg, Chairman of Retrieve and Past President of the American College of Emergency Physicians. “Vizient's support underscores Retrieve Medical's potential for growth and impact. Our commitment to delivering unparalleled precision and ease in diagnosing within Vizient-affiliated hospitals is evident in our design, crafted by physicians for physicians.”

“The Innovative Technology Exchange fosters a unique opportunity for healthcare providers to interact with products and services that have the potential to impact the healthcare industry and improve clinical care or business model of organizations,” said Kelly Flaharty, senior director of contract services, Vizient. “We are pleased to invite Retrieve Medical to the Exchange.”

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange is part of Vizient’s Innovative Technology Program that includes product review of supplier-submitted technologies by provider-led councils. Since 2003, Vizient has reviewed over 1,600 product submissions as part of its Innovative Technology Program.

About Retrieve Medical, Inc.

Retrieve Medical is a leading innovator in healthcare technology, dedicated to improving the delivery of patient care through advanced software solutions. With a focus on empowering physicians and enhancing diagnostic accuracy, Retrieve's proprietary platform is poised to revolutionize the healthcare industry. Retrieve's software seamlessly integrates with Epic Systems and Oracle Cerner, two of the world's leading electronic medical record providers. For additional information about Retrieve Medical, visit the website at www.retrievemedical.com.