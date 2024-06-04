WittKieffer Offers Novel Program to Speed Impact of Physician Executives

Oak Brook, Illinois, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WittKieffer, the premier executive search and leadership advisory firm improving quality of life through impactful leadership, today announced a unique program to expedite time to success for physician leaders taking on new roles. The Accelerating Impact for Physician Leaders solution differentiates itself from other physician leadership training and support in that it is customized to the executive, their specific role, and their organization. In addition to a coaching component, the program features direct mentorship from a highly experienced and proven physician leader.

"Physician leadership is critical in healthcare's current era which prioritizes quality, efficiency, and patient centricity. While many physicians are natural born leaders, they are challenged to transition into increasingly demanding roles and to make an immediate impact upon their teams and organizations. The Accelerating Impact for Physician Leaders solution not only provides the executive with expert, structured learning but also is highly interactive and encourages the leader to invest in themselves to excel in a new role. Our goal is to help physician leaders move from issues to outcomes by providing space for clarity, courage, and connection. The program will serve them well for the future but also benefit them in the here and now," stated Raj Ramachandran, Ed.D., Senior Partner of WittKieffer's Leadership Advisory.

"The M.D.s on WittKieffer's team who help direct the Accelerating Impact for Physician Leaders solution have served as chief medical officers, medical school deans, and in other senior roles and have experienced the challenges and joys of leading at the highest level. They partner with our expert leadership coaches to offer newly hired executives a special opportunity to acclimate to a new position and environment and find immediate success. The benefits and return on investment of this program can't be overstated," noted Michael Anderson, M.D., WittKieffer Principal who also serves as a Senior Advisor to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

How Accelerating Impact for Physician Leaders is Unique

WittKieffer’s accelerating-impact offering sets itself apart from other onboarding or leadership transition programs:

Differentiated Experience: This program caters to individual development needs . The leader gains an understanding of their context, strengths, and areas for development within that context.

This program caters to . The leader gains an understanding of their context, strengths, and areas for development within that context. Expert Advice: Each participant gains access to a certified coach as well as mentoring from one of WittKieffer's Physician Executive Consultants, providing an environment of continuous learning and development.

Each participant from one of WittKieffer's Physician Executive Consultants, providing an environment of continuous learning and development. Interactive Engagement: The physician leader is an active participant in their growth journey through a series of engaging sessions and discussions.

The physician leader is an through a series of engaging sessions and discussions. Real-Time Relevance: The program assists each leader to place their leadership in the context of the latest healthcare industry trends and topics, ensuring they are equipped to make informed, strategic decisions and drive results.

About WittKieffer

WittKieffer is the premier executive search and leadership advisory firm developing impactful leadership teams for organizations that improve quality of life. We work exclusively with organizations in not-for-profit and for-profit healthcare, life sciences, and education – the “Quality of Life Ecosystem.” Leveraging our unwavering focus on this complex ecosystem, we help clients solve challenging problems through executive search, interim leadership and leadership advisory services. We strengthen organizations that make the world better. Visit wittkieffer.com to learn more.

