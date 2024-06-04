Submit Release
Survey Ranks Magnesium, Fish Oil and CoQ10 as Top Heart-Friendly Supplements

Life Extension launches new aged garlic formula for blood pressure and heart health support

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s the little things we do daily, like taking a dietary supplement, that help us maintain a strong heart. A recent survey of over 3,000 Life Extension customers* showed magnesium (79%), fish oil (74%) and CoQ10 (73%) are popular choices for heart health support. Garlic also made the list, with over a quarter of participants using garlic supplements to maintain a healthy heart. To complement people’s wellness-focused routines, Life Extension has launched Aged Black Garlic. This once-daily formula delivers a clinically studied dose of aged black garlic extract shown to help maintain normal triglyceride, cholesterol and blood pressure levels.
*Life Extension Customer Survey conducted April 2024

“Garlic is good for your heart, and aging raw garlic brings out more of its heart-friendly benefits,” explained Life Extension scientist Kristin Moskal. “The aged garlic extract in our formula delivers the same dosage that, in a clinical study, was found to exert cardiovascular health benefits.”

Blood pressure is the force blood exerts on the walls of arteries and blood vessels. According to Michael A. Smith, MD, Life Extension’s Director of Education, it’s important to maintain[MK1]  healthy blood pressure throughout the day. “It’s never too late or too early to be proactive about cardiovascular health, and adding a heart-friendly supplement to your wellness routine can help,” he said.

Aged Black Garlic is a new addition to Life Extension’s cardiovascular and blood pressure health support line, which also includes Triple Action Blood Pressure, a botanical blend to support healthy blood pressure, and FLORASSIST® Probiotic Heart Health, a targeted probiotic for already-healthy total and LDL cholesterol levels.

For more than 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension’s Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.  These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. 
   
    

