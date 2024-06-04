Bear Fight Launches Kentucky Reserve, a Reposado Tequila Finished Bourbon, Its First Bourbon Whiskey Expression
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bear Fight, a whiskey brand made by Next Century Spirits, is thrilled to extend its whiskey portfolio with the launch of Bear Fight Kentucky Reserve, a bourbon finished in Reposado Tequila barrels. Crafted with precision in Zebulon, NC, Bear Fight leveraged bourbon distillate aged for a minimum of three years and then finished it in ex-reposado tequila casks. Bear Fight Kentucky Reserve provides a bold sensation of flavors that is set to make waves in the whiskey world.
Bear Fight Kentucky Reserve has aromas of toasted oak and vanilla with a touch of cloves and a hint of black pepper. With each sip, you'll experience notes of vanilla and caramel, followed by a subtle peppery spice that provides a nuanced kick that most whiskey drinkers have yet to experience. This unique bourbon expression delivers an exceptional finish with a subtle smokiness that lingers long after the last drop has disappeared from your glass.
“Coming off the success of our initial brand launch with Bear Fight American Single Malt, we wanted to push the boundaries of what a bourbon can be,” says Anthony Moniello (Co-CEO of Next Century Spirits). “We wanted to craft an innovative bourbon that allowed us to tap into two growing liquor categories and by leveraging ex-reposado barrels to finish our whiskey, we know we will not only stand out on shelves but also index our business into the thriving bourbon and tequila categories.”
The mash bill for Bear Fight Kentucky Reserve stands up strong with a mix of 70% corn, 21% rye, and 9% malted barley to deliver a well-rounded sensation of flavor. This approachable expression comes in at 45% ABV giving a slight heated effect down the palate. Available at $34.99 per bottle at select liquor stores in CT, KY, IL, MN, NJ and BearFightWhiskey.com. Further distribution will roll out throughout the remainder of this year into next.
For more information, visit www.bearfightwhiskey.com and follow us on social media @BearFightWhiskey.
Bear Fight Whiskey
In a world where every triumph deserves a toast, there's only one drink that truly embodies the spirit of victory: Bear Fight Whiskey. Crafted with the relentless determination of champions and the unmistakable taste of triumph, Bear Fight is more than just a whiskey—it's a celebration in every sip. Born from the fiery passion of those with an unyielding fighting spirit, Bear Fight whiskey is meticulously crafted to bring seasoned whiskey aficionados and newcomers alike together around a whiskey that’s just damn good!
About Next Century Spirits
Next Century Spirits (NCS), headquartered in Zebulon, North Carolina, is a full-service distilled spirits and marketing company. NCS specializes in the creation and processing of distilled spirits for private label, bulk, and NCS-owned brands. Next Century Spirits owned brands have won numerous industry awards and the company was recognized as the 2021 North Carolina Distillery of the Year. Bear Fight American Single Malt Whiskey, an NCS-owned brand, is considered one of the top American Whiskies in the world according to New York International Spirits Competition (NYISC) and won a Double Gold & Best in Category Award which was cited in Forbes magazine. The expression also won Best in Category for a single malt under 12 years old at the World Whiskies Awards. NCS products are available to ship to customers across the globe.
NCS Brand Group focuses on the marketing and distribution of its owned brands which include Numbskull, a cool mint chocolate chip flavored whiskey, Bear Fight American Single Malt Whiskey, Creek Water American Whiskey, Caddy Clubhouse Cocktails, Numbskull Flavored Whiskey, and. The company recently acquired brands from Southwest Spirits & Wine (SSW) which added Nue Vodka, The Other 49 Bourbon, Sixty Men Bourbon, Calamity Gin, Henderson Whiskey and George Ocean Rum to the portfolio.
