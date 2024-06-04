Elite Site Optimizer Version 4.0 Released

Enhancing Website Accessibility - Key Elements

The latest version 4.0 of Elite Site Optimizer focuses more on generating more powerful accessibility reports.

Website accessibility is not just a legal requirement; it's a moral responsibility” — Krish Govindaraj, CEO

EAST BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, US, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Site Optimizer, an SEO toolkit, proudly announces the launch of its latest and more robust version 4.0, which promises to offer more powerful accessibility audit capabilities for corporations and website owners. Elite Site Optimizer, a frontrunner in website optimization and content analysis, has now become even more indispensable with the launch of its new version. The most significant feature of this version is its new accessibility reports, which are based on WCAG 2.1 and ADA guidelines.

Elite Site Optimizer’s New Accessibility Features

Websites are considered accessible when they ensure that the content is accessible to all, the information is comprehensible and usable by people with disabilities and the navigation is seamless without layout or navigation disorientation.

The WCAG (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines) 2.1 and the ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) cover a vast range of recommendations for webmasters to make web content more accessible to all. Section 508 is a US law that requires federal agencies to make their websites and digital products accessible for those with disabilities.

The WCAG has various conformance success criteria, like Level A, AA and AAA. These criteria establish standards for web content, making it perceivable, operable, understandable, and robust for all users. By adhering to the WCAG AA or AAA standards, your website will meet accessibility regulations and ensure equitable access for all users.

The new accessibility reporting capabilities of Elite Site Optimizer are a boon for webmasters and government website administrators to audit their websites and implement its recommendations to ensure the website reaches a wider audience. Not only does it ensure legal compliance but it also makes the website accessible to specially-abled individuals.

Brand Mentions

Elite Site Optimizer’s new Brand Mentions feature looks for specific brand mentions and certain associated search terms across the web to show how potential or existing customers are engaging with the brand.

A Comprehensive Tool

Elite Site Optimizer is an all-in-one website optimization tool that provides SEO Analytics, Accessibility Scores, Usability Ratings, and Code Audit Report. This platform is specifically designed for digital marketing professionals, search engine experts, website developers, and business owners who wish to improve their rankings on the SERPs.

The newly launched version of Elite Site Optimizer is equipped with the following features.

It can help audit your site’s code and content.

You can quickly check whether your website is easy to access.

The tool is designed to offer instant reports about your site's health by generating actionable insights into every detail of your website.

Through Elite Site Optimizer 4.0, you can make your website more discoverable and visible in search engine results.

Faster Reporting

Elite Site Optimizer's latest version features lightning-fast report generation. Users now benefit from the swift completion of link checker reports in just 4 hours, while performance and rank checker reports are delivered within an impressive 10-hour timeframe. This accelerated process empowers businesses to rapidly uncover optimization opportunities and enhance their online presence efficiently. With Elite Site Optimizer, achieving an optimized and accessible website has never been easier.

Spell Checker

In Elite Site Optimizer, a spell checker report scans for the incorrect spellings on your website and generates a detailed report on the misspelled words. The report provides the most suitable recommendations or suggestions for accurate spell correction, leading to better readability.

Who Can Use Elite Site Optimizer?

Elite Site Optimizer is best for -

Government website managers

Website owners

SEO specialists

Website developers

Accessibility teams

Website optimizers

Digital marketing experts

The ideal user of Elite Site Optimizer is someone who wants to improve their website visibility, traffic and boost their site rankings. Digital marketing teams can also generate customized white-label SEO reports to provide more accurate and efficient services to their clients. Besides, these real-time analytical reports provide more insights into content quality, link issues, keyword positions, and performance delays, enabling SEO specialists to make informed decisions at the right time.