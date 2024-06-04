ChainGPT Pad launches $COOKIE to introduce ‘MarketingFi,’ a transparent, decentralized, and user-centric approach to marketing

$COOKIE, powered by Cookie DAO, is a token that enters the Cookie3 three-platform stack, creating a complete Cookie MarketingFi ecosystem. As the “Google Analytics” of Web3, Cookie3 helps create a mutually beneficial marketing ecosystem for businesses, creators, and users that reinforces the data ownership economy, and $COOKIE represents the $366 digital marketing value.

Dover, DE, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChainGPT, the AI-powered Web3 infrastructure providing a diverse suite of tools and services, exclusively launches the latest IDO - $COOKIE. Through a partnership between Cookie DAO and Cookie3 and their common vision of MarketingFi unlocking the fair value exchange and re-distribution in web3 and beyond, $COOKIE has entered the Cookie3 three-platform stack, where it became a representation of the marketing value. This way, a joint Cookie ecosystem was created.









Cookie3 is an AI data layer and MarketingFi protocol that bridges businesses, KOLs, and Web3 users. With the support of ChainGPT Pad’s accelerator, the $COOKIE utility token is set to launch on June 3rd to underpin the Cookie3 and Cookie DAO ecosystem and distribute value and rewards to its holders.

As a premier decentralized fundraising and incubation platform for Web3 projects of all types, ChainGPT Pad has been recognized as the most popular launchpad of 2023. The incubation program promotes emerging startups strategically hand-picked by ChainGPT based on their disruptive potential, transforming their ideas into viable business solutions. The program extensively assists in product development, smart contract implementation, and user engagement. Through expert mentorship and access to an extensive network of influential partners and investors, ChainGPT Pad’s incubation provides Web3 startups with the tools to navigate inevitable challenges and thrive.

The Cookie ecosystem, in which the $COOKIE token reigns supreme, finds innovative ways to connect relevant audiences with the right Web3 projects and reward both through incentivized data sharing. The ecosystem’s three platforms help marketers better understand their users, tailor marketing campaigns, and ensure marketing budgets are sent to quality users via advanced AI-powered analytics. It also rewards creators with airdrops, allocations, and tokens for onboarding quality projects through the Cookie Affiliate platform.

With the digital marketing economy set to reach a staggering $650 billion by 2028, Cookie3’s multiplatform ecosystem redistributes this potential marketing value from advertising giants to users who provide growth value for projects. By funneling marketing value back into its ecosystem, the $COOKIE token, its proprietary off- and on-chain analytics engine, and its data layer allow for a deep understanding of the user journey, enabling it to determine value-driving users deserving of rewards.

Using advanced AI to analyze unique behavioral characteristics, Cookie3 distinguishes between quality users, bots, or Sybil attackers to ensure that rewards go to engaged audiences rather than malicious actors trying to exploit the Web3 economy.

Cookie3 IDO information:

Token price: $.024

IDO date: Jun 11, 2024

Token ticker: $COOKIE

Allocation size: $400,000

Max supply: 1,000,000,000

Network: Binance Smart Chain

IMC (without liquidity): $404,000

IMC (with liquidity): $1,180,000

Circulating supply at TGE: 4.92%

Fully Diluted Valuation at TGE: 28,000,000

Vesting schedule: 12.5% at TGE, 1-month cliff, 6-month linear vesting





“Digital advertising has historically enriched Big Tech players like Google and Facebook, who earned hundreds of billions in ad revenues in 2023,” says Ilan Rakhmanov, CEO and Founder of ChainGPT. “Cookie3 entered our accelerator program as a mature project, and we were quite impressed with their product listing, business model, and overall mission to slash Big Tech’s exploitation of digital ads. ChainGPT Pad is quite selective regarding projects we wish to launch, accelerate, or incubate, and our team immediately recognized Cookie3’s creativity and disruptive potential, deciding to collaborate with Cookie3’s partner Cookie DAO in terms of $COOKIE IDO. We see them as a crucial Web3 building block and a valuable asset to the ChainGPT Pad.”

“We’ve dedicated over two years of research on pure R&D before we decided that the Cookie3 technology is ready to accommodate a token. We came into a partnership with Cookie DAO after releasing our Cookie3 Analytics platform that was a testament to the quality and reliability of our off- and on-chain analytics and AI tooling. The Cookie DAO-powered $COOKIE token, perfectly completes our solution, helping to capture and redistribute marketing value among the people who truly believe in MarketingFi,” said Filip Wielanier, the CEO and Co-founder of Cookie3. “We are driven by a vision of fair value exchange and redistribution of marketing budgets within our MarketingFi economy to quality users. We are proud of our multi platform ecosystem and having ChainGPT support the Cookie ecosystem in reaching the right audiences in such a crucial moment for MarketingFi.”

About ChainGPT:

ChainGPT is the leading provider of AI-powered infrastructure for crypto, blockchain, and Web3. From a next-generation IDO launchpad and incubator to automated smart contract generation and auditing as well as an advanced Web3 AI chatbot to AI-powered news aggregation, an AI training assistant, cross-chain swap, and an NFT generator, ChainGPT is a sophisticated, end-to-end solution for AI Web3 infrastructure.

By integrating large language models (LLM) with blockchain, the company builds advanced, accessible, and user-friendly tools for all users. Further solidifying its position at the forefront of technological innovation, ChainGPT has established strategic partnerships and received recognition from notable tech leaders such as Google, Nvidia, BNBChain, and Chainlink. ChainGPT aims to advance the use of AI within the blockchain space. For more information, visit: https://www.chaingpt.org/

About Cookie3:

Cookie3 pioneers MarketingFi with an AI data layer—a transparent marketing economy unlocking value for Web3 users, creators, and businesses, with over 170 dApps such as KyberSwap, Mantle, Polkstarter, Linea, GameSwift, and Insomnia Labs already using its technology. To realize its mission, Cookie3 is building a set of MarketingFi platforms and Web3 AI marketing solutions that connect projects with the right audiences, creating profitable opportunities for both. Cookie3 uses off- and on-chain analytics alongside a Web3 AI data layer to ensure only valuable user and project interactions benefit from the MarketingFi ecosystem.

In an economy where lines between business owners, investors, and consumers are blurred, effective marketing becomes collaborative, and value flows freely between all stakeholders. Back by top institutional investors such as Spartan Group, GSR, Big Brain Holdings, CMT Digital, Hartmann Capital, Jsquare, Orange DAO, Polkastarter, and ChainGPT, Cookie3 fills the gap where Web2 marketing falls short. For more information, visit: https://cookie3.com/

About Cookie DAO:

The Cookie DAO is an independent, decentralized collective of MarketingFi enthusiasts aiming to bolster decentralization through innovative blockchain solutions. It created the $COOKIE token and injected it into the Cookie ecosystem, by establishing a strategic partnership with Cookie3, to drive the MarketingFi ethos forward through governance and tokenized support. Anyone can become a member of the Cookie DAO. The sole requirement is to believe in MarketingFi and want to drive the MarketingFi economy forward. Cookie DAO members are encouraged to hold and stake $COOKIE for access to additional rewards and voting rights on matters relating to the Cookie DAO’s treasury and future.



For more information, visit: cookie.community

Alona Stein info (at) chaingpt.org