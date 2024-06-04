Huntington's Disease Market Report 2034: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest Approvals by DelveInsight

Huntingtons Disease Market Report

Huntington's Disease companies are Prilenia Therapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences, Som Biotech, Annexon Biosciences, Vaccinex, Sage Therapeutics, and more.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Huntington's Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Huntington's Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Huntington's Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Huntington's Disease Market Report:

The Huntington's Disease market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In April 2023, Prilenia Therapeutics disclosed the key findings from the Phase III PROOF-HD clinical trial in Huntington’s Disease.

In August 2023, The US FDA sanctioned the use of INGREZZA (valbenazine) capsules, a VMAT2 inhibitor, for managing chorea in adults with Huntington's disease.

In February 2023, The US FDA authorized AUSTEDO XR, a novel once-daily tablet designed to address tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease in adults. AUSTEDO XR represents an extended-release formulation of the previously available AUSTEDO taken twice daily.

In the 7MM population, there will be 81,000 cases of Huntington's disease overall in 2022. In the 7MM, the US had the highest number of frequently occurring cases of Huntington's disease, followed by Germany

In Germany, there were correspondingly 300, 700, 1,200, and 2,000 cases of Huntington's disease among people aged 20 to 39, 40 to 49, 50 to 59, and 60 or older in 2022.

In the 7MM, there were 39,000 treated instances of Huntington's disease overall in 2022; however, this number could rise during the projection period (2023–2022)

The Huntington’s Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Huntington’s Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Huntington’s Disease market dynamics.

Key Huntington's Disease Companies: Prilenia Therapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences, Som Biotech, Annexon Biosciences, Vaccinex, Sage Therapeutics, UniQure Biopharma, Roche, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Neurocrine Biosciences, Vaccinex, Azevan Pharmaceuticals, WaVe life Sciences, Luye Pharma Group, SOLA Biosciences, and others

Key Huntington's Disease Therapies: Pridopidine(ACR-16; Huntexil), Ingrezza (valbenazine), SOM3355(bevantolol), ANX005, VX15/2503 (pepinemab), SAGE-718, AMT-130/ intrastriatal rAAV5-miHTT, RO7234292, Tominersen, Valbenazine, Pepinemab, SRX246, WVE-003, LPM3770164, SOL-175, and others

Huntington's Disease Overview

Huntington's disease is an inherited neurological disorder characterized by progressive degeneration of the brain's nerve cells, resulting in gradual decline of cognitive, motor, and psychiatric functions. The condition stems from a mutation in the HTT gene, responsible for producing the huntingtin protein. This mutation triggers the production of an abnormal variant of the huntingtin protein, which accumulates in neurons, impairing their function.

Huntington's Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Huntington's Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Huntington's Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Huntington's Disease

Prevalent Cases of Huntington's Disease by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Huntington's Disease

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Huntington's Disease

Huntington's Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Huntington's Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Huntington's Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Huntington's Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Huntington's Disease Therapies and Key Companies

Pridopidine(ACR-16; Huntexil): Prilenia Therapeutics

Ingrezza (valbenazine): Neurocrine Biosciences

SOM3355(bevantolol): Som Biotech

ANX005: Annexon Biosciences

VX15/2503 (pepinemab): Vaccinex

SAGE-718: Sage Therapeutics

AMT-130/ intrastriatal rAAV5-miHTT: UniQure Biopharma

RO7234292: Roche

Tominersen: Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Valbenazine: Neurocrine Biosciences

Pepinemab: Vaccinex

SRX246: Azevan Pharmaceuticals

WVE-003: WaVe life Sciences

LPM3770164: Luye Pharma Group

SOL-175: SOLA Biosciences

Huntington's Disease Market Strengths

As adult-onset Huntington’s disease is more common than juvenile Huntington’s disease, so with growing geriatricpopulation more elderly patients will be diagnosed with HD knowledge

Huntington's Disease Market Opportunities

Huntington’s disease is a rare condition thus, companies developing treatment options for the same can possess several advantages like premium pricing, an Orphan Designation, which comes along with 7 years of market exclusivity in the US, clinical trial subsidies, reduced regulatory fees, and several other benefits.



Scope of the Huntington's Disease Market Report:

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Huntington's Disease Companies: Prilenia Therapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences, Som Biotech, Annexon Biosciences, Vaccinex, Sage Therapeutics, UniQure Biopharma, Roche, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Neurocrine Biosciences, Vaccinex, Azevan Pharmaceuticals, WaVe life Sciences, Luye Pharma Group, SOLA Biosciences, and others

Key Huntington's Disease Therapies: Pridopidine(ACR-16; Huntexil), Ingrezza (valbenazine), SOM3355(bevantolol), ANX005, VX15/2503 (pepinemab), SAGE-718, AMT-130/ intrastriatal rAAV5-miHTT, RO7234292, Tominersen, Valbenazine, Pepinemab, SRX246, WVE-003, LPM3770164, SOL-175, and others

Huntington's Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Huntington's Disease current marketed and Huntington's Disease emerging therapies

Huntington's Disease Market Dynamics: Huntington's Disease market drivers and Huntington's Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Huntington's Disease Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Huntington's Disease Market Access and Reimbursement



