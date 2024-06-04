Metavista3D will show new 3D displays at AWE in Los Angeles
Metavista3D, a pioneering research and development company specializing in pseudo-holographic display technologies, is excited to announce its participation at AWE 2024 in Los Angeles, California, from June 18 - 20. (https://www.awexr.com)
Metavista3D won the Auggie Award for the best innovation at AWE Asia last year. The company showcased its groundbreaking AI-enhanced 3D display technology at AWE in Singapore in September 2023.
The annual Auggie Awards have been the most recognized AR & VR industry awards in the world since 2010. Now in its 14th year, the Auggies continue to showcase the best of the best in augmented, virtual and mixed reality.
Mirim Hwang, Deputy Manager at NIPA, presented the Auggie award for the best innovation to Metavista3D.
Dubbed by Forbes as “XR’s Most Essential Conference” and “The XR Conference for Everyone,” Augmented World Expo (AWE) is the world's leading AR/VR expo after more than 10 years of dedication, development, and high-quality events. AWE is an opportunity to bring together outstanding XR companies, investors, and other international stakeholders to promote the development of the local XR market. Since its inception in 2010, AWE has become a place where Fortune 500 companies find business solutions, form strategic partnerships, discover financing channels, recruit talent, and give birth to new start-ups. Every year, thousands of industry leaders and top resources gather in one room to learn, network, and develop opportunities in every sense.
"We are thrilled to participate AWE in the US this year, a prestigious event that attracts leading professionals and experts in the Metaverse industry," said Jeffrey Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D. "We look forward to showcasing our unique AI-enhanced 3D display technology and demonstrating its potential to revolutionize the metaverse, virtual reality, and augmented reality markets."
Metavista3D's cutting-edge Super-Multiview technology, backed by dozens of patents, offers a glasses-free 3D viewing experience. The AI-enhanced displays generate thousands of perspectives in real time, providing crystal-clear images in 2D and 3D. The solution also offers a great depth perception while eliminating the common drawbacks of traditional 3D displays, such as fuzziness, headache, and eye strain.
About Metavista3D
Metavista3D is a research and development company focused on creating next-generation pseudo-holographic 3D display technologies. With a strong commitment to innovation, Metavista3D is dedicated to developing AI-based displays that enable superior spatial reality experiences without the need for 3D glasses. For more information, please visit www.metavista3D.com.
