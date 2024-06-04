Motorsport Games Unveils Exciting June Updates for Le Mans Ultimate and 2024 Content

MIAMI, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) is announcing a significant update to Le Mans Ultimate, the official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans. As part of the upcoming June update, players can look forward to new gameplay features, including a Radar, Replay Suite and improved Race Starts, all of which were highly requested by the community.

The June update, scheduled for release on June 10th, will also introduce the BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh as the first free item of DLC, celebrating BMW’s 25th anniversary of its first outright win at Le Mans. Additionally, an array of new 2024 Hypercar liveries for existing cars will also be available free of charge, giving more options on paint scheme to the game’s fans.

Furthermore, additional 2024 content is expected to begin to make its way to the game through four DLC packs released throughout the next 12 months. These will feature four new Hypercars, four new circuits, and seven GT3 cars, with special early access gifts of two GT3 cars and 24 Hours of Le Mans liveries for free to all players. The 2024 Season Pass will tie the four packs together at a discount for those wishing to purchase the complete pack at one time. Regardless of whether users purchase 2024 content, they will be able to race against vehicles not in their virtual garage.

Stephen Hood, CEO of Studio 397 and Motorsport Games, emphasized the company’s commitment to enhancing player experience through continual updates: "Our team has been dedicated to transforming player feedback into tangible enhancements that enrich the Le Mans Ultimate experience. The upcoming 2024 content, including new cars and circuits, is set to provide an outstanding value and deepen the engagement for our community. We’re eager to continue integrating more features and content that our fans are passionate about."

About Motorsport Games:

Motorsport Games, a Driven Lifestyle Group company, is a racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series. Combining innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers, Motorsport Games strives to make racing games that are authentically close to reality. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series including the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA World Endurance Championship, recently releasing Le Mans Ultimate in Early Access. Motorsport Games also owns the industry leading rFactor 2 and KartKraft simulation platforms. rFactor 2 also serves as the official sim racing platform of Formula E, while also powering F1 Arcade through a partnership with Kindred Concepts. Motorsport Games is also an award-winning esports partner of choice for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, creating the renowned Le Mans Virtual Series. Motorsport Games is building a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure, and every race inspires.

For more information about Motorsport Games visit: www.motorsportgames.com.

