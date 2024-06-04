LPL Financial Welcomes Generational Asset Planning

SAN DIEGO, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Tre Panagos has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. He reported serving approximately $265 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from Edward Jones.

Panagos began his career in broadcast journalism and spent several years as a news videographer and director until the long hours and excess travel took a toll on his family. In 2011, he chose to team up with his father in financial services, and he eventually took over the practice after his father’s retirement. Today, one of the Panagos' daughters is joining his firm while the other daughter is planning to be a valuable business partner in the future.

Based in Santa Fe, N.M., Panagos works with attorneys, accountants and other professionals to deliver comprehensive investment strategies that take into consideration all aspects of each client’s financial life.

“We specialize in generational wealth, not only helping clients accumulate wealth but also helping them transfer that wealth to future generations,” Panagos said. “So much focus is placed on building wealth, which is important, but the next step—what to do with that wealth—is often overlooked. We’ve been fortunate to work with four generations of clients, and now with my daughter on board, we are walking the walk as we talk about multigenerational planning.”

With the move to LPL, Panagos launches Generational Asset Planning. He looks forward to being able to operate independently and build out his ideal, multigenerational practice.

“To be successful in this business, you must put the needs of your clients ahead of your own and operate with strong morals and ethics,” Panagos said. “LPL’s culture of independence gives me the freedom to operate in the best interests of my clients, which is paramount. I also appreciate the integrated technology LPL provides, both for advisors and clients, and I’m particularly impressed with how straightforward and intuitive the account statements are. I want them to have the best possible experience, and LPL represents the practice of the future.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, said, “We welcome Tre and his family to the LPL community as they build out a multigenerational practice. We look forward to supporting the entire team at Generational Asset Planning, providing them with innovative technology and resources designed to help deliver exceptional client experiences.”

