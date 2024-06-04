Carahsoft Hosts 2nd Annual DevSecOps Conference Featuring Top Industry Solutions Providers and Government Speakers in Washington D.C., June 18, 2024

RESTON, Va., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be hosting its annual DevSecOps Conference at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center on Tuesday, June 18th. This event will bring together over 500 Government and industry leaders to delve into the critical advancements and challenges within the DevSecOps arena. The conference agenda includes technology demos, networking opportunities and presentations providing comprehensive insight into the future of these technology innovations.

The educational sessions will explore topics such as:

Transforming Government Tech: Exploring the Potential of Software Factories

Securing Tomorrow: Navigating the Future of DevSecOps

DevSecOps and the AI Revolution: Shaping Tomorrow’s Tech Landscape

Procurement Power Play: Navigating Government Contracts for Innovation and Efficiency

Cloud Compliance: Safeguarding DevSecOps in the Cloud Era



Attendees are invited to join Carahsoft for a networking happy hour at the event center from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. following the conference.

ATTEND:

Tuesday, June 18, 2024

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The online viewing option will begin at 9 a.m. EST.

Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center

1300 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20004

Directions

WHO:

The event features panel discussions and presentations by Government leaders, system integrators and industry experts including:

Bonnie S. Evangelista, Acting Deputy Chief Digital and AI Officer for Acquisitions, DoD Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office

Bryon Kroger, Chief Executive Officer, Rise8

James "Guideaux" Crocker, CTO, Data Fabric and Cloud One, United States Air Force

Jason Anderson, Sr. Cloud & DevSecOps Engineer, USMC Manpower IT System Modernization (MITSM) Portfolio

Lieutenant Colonel Gary Thompson, Chief of Platform, Kobayashi Maru, Ops C2 Acquisition Delta (SSC/BCC)

Nicolas Chaillan, CEO, Ask Sage

Philip TM Pearson, Field Chief Information Security Officer, Aqua Security



The conference is sponsored by the following Carahsoft industry and reseller partners. Attendees are encouraged to learn more about each of these solution providers by visiting their booths to access relevant resources, chat with company representatives or learn about procurement of solutions from Carahsoft’s vendors and reseller network.

Anchore

Aqua

Ask Sage

Atlassian

AWS

Check Point

Coder

Contrast Security

Dell

Dynatrace

Elastic GitLab

Grafana Labs

JFrog

Open Text Cybersecurity

Palo Alto Networks

Puppet by Perforce

Quokka

Red Hat

Rise8

Second Front Security Compass

Sonar

Sonatype

Synack

Synopsys

Tidelift

Veeam

Venafi

Veracode

VMware by Broadcom

JOIN TODAY!

Additional conference details can be found on the DevSecOps Conference website. Register for the onsite event here, and register to attend virtually here. Attendees are eligible to receive up to 6.8 continuing professional education (CPE) credits. For more information contact Molly Tomevi at (703) 889-9704 or DevSecOps@carahsoft.com.

