American and Import Auto Repair: Tennessee Auto Facility Announces Spend of over $200,000 on New Equipment and Mechanic Training

Johnson City, Tennessee, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







American and Import Auto Repair, a specialized team of Johnson City auto repair experts, is excited to announce its recent spending of over $200,000 on new auto diagnostic equipment and mechanic training to adhere to environmental standards and cater to a new range of high-performance vehicles.

A family-owned Johnson City, Tennessee ASE certified auto repair facility that has been serving its local community since 2002, American and Import Auto Repair’s new array of advanced machines and training is designed to enable its certified team to work on newer vehicle technology, including:

Automotive HVAC equipment to handle newer vehicles operating with 1234YF Freon

Hunter Hawkeye Elite Wheel Alignment allows more pinpoint accuracy and coverage of all vehicle types

Mechanics on the latest EV training on Hybrid and EV Vehicles from Ford, BMW to Tesla

Mechanics trained in luxury, high-performance vehicles such as Audi, BMW, Porsche, Bentley, Maserati, and more.

“From EV repair, Hybrid and auto electrical repair to wheel alignments and oil changes, you can count on the team of ASE certified mechanics at American and Import Auto Repair,” said a spokesperson for American and Import Auto Repair. “We’ve been in business for over two decades and pledge to get your vehicle in working condition faster than you expect.”

American and Import Auto Repair has earned an impressive reputation for performing complete maintenance services, diagnosis, and repairs for most Japanese, European, and American vehicles, using only top-quality parts from reputable dealers and manufacturers.

The experienced mechanics firmly focus on treating each client with honesty, courtesy, and with a variety of the highest quality services. Some of these services include:

Oil Change: During all oil change appointments, this local auto repair company’s professional mechanics assess a client’s vehicle with an included 29-point safety inspection and give straightforward maintenance recommendations for long-term reliability.

Fleet Maintenance: American and Import Auto Repair offers fleet maintenance service for all makes and models, including Sprinters and Ford Transits. The ASE master mechanics handle brakes, a/c service and repairs, alignments, scheduled factory maintenance, tune-ups, and any other essential auto repairs.

AC repair: Whether a car’s air conditioning is blowing hot or has strange smells, individuals can trust that the ASE-certified Johnson City A/C auto repair shop will resolve their issue and have them cooled quickly.

Wheel Alignment: American and Import Auto Repair has invested in a new Hunter Hawkeye Elite wheel alignment machine. This new piece of equipment offers pinpoint accuracy for laser wheel alignments, which reduce tire wear, tire pull, and tire vibration, helping vehicles drive more efficiently on the road.

With its new suite of cutting-edge equipment and specialist team that has received the latest mechanic training to provide advanced repair and maintenance services on an increased range of high-performance vehicles, American and Import Auto Repair has cemented its status as a leader in Tennessee’s auto repair industry.

American and Import Auto Repair invites individuals seeking the top auto repair services in Johnson City, Tennessee, to fill out the contact form via its website today to schedule an appointment with its professional team.

About American and Import Auto Repair

Since 2002, American and Import Auto Repair has been a family-owned auto repair garage serving Johnson City, Tennessee, residents with a range of expert domestic and foreign auto repair services. With cost-effective prices, exceptional customer service and a skilled team knowledgeable about all types of vehicles, American and Import Auto Repair has the state-of-the-art equipment and expertise to fix whatever is wrong with a client’s car to get them swiftly back on the road.

More Information

To learn more about American and Import Auto Repair and its full list of auto repair services, please visit the website at https://www.americanandimportautorepair.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/american-and-import-auto-repair-tennessee-auto-facility-announces-spend-of-over-200000-on-new-equipment-and-mechanic-training/

