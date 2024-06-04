Quest Resource Holding Corporation Appoints Perry W. Moss to New Position as Chief Revenue Officer

Moss’s Promotion Furthers Quest’s Commitment to Accelerating the Current Growth Path

THE COLONY, Texas, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) ("Quest"), a national leader in environmental waste and recycling services, has announced the appointment of Perry W. Moss to the newly created position of Chief Revenue Officer.

Moss, who joined Quest as Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development nine months ago, brings over 30 years of broad business development experience to his new role. His track record at Quest includes bringing on a record number of new client wins, with two expected to generate eight figures of annual revenue. Moss has previously worked in leadership roles at corporations such as Rubicon Technologies, Inc (NYSE: RBT), Oakleaf Holdings, and Smurfit-Stone’s Waste Reduction Services’ business unit.

In his new role, Moss will be responsible for driving revenue through various growth strategies, including new client acquisition, the expansion of strategic partnerships, and the development of new service solutions. He will oversee the company's sales and marketing efforts, focusing on enhancing and expanding the company’s current industry-leading capabilities in these areas.

Quest’s CEO, S. Ray Hatch, expressed excitement about Moss’s new role and emphasized his value to the company. “I am thrilled to add Perry to the Quest executive team. His expanded role will maximize his value to the company as a dealmaker, relationship builder, and strategic thinker. He has a proven track record of establishing partnerships with prospects and other stakeholders that lead to cost-effective solutions for sustainable waste management,” said Hatch. “This new role is a result of our current business expansion and will help us sustain our growth into the future.”

In response, Perry W. Moss expressed his honor in becoming a member of the Quest executive team. “I originally joined the organization because of the strong, passionate culture and the team of gifted professionals focused on delivering exceptional customer value,” said Moss. “My goal is to leverage those corporate talents to build profitable revenue streams from new clients and other stakeholder partnerships. I’m confident that our very compelling and unique value proposition will continue to resonate in the national marketplace as organizations search for the most effective ways to divert waste from landfills and improve sustainability. I look forward to carrying our message to the market and building on our current momentum.”

About Quest Resource Holding Corporation

Quest is a national provider of waste and recycling services that enables larger businesses to excel in achieving their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities. Quest delivers focused expertise across multiple industry sectors to build single-source, client-specific solutions that generate quantifiable business and sustainability results. Addressing a wide variety of waste streams and recyclables, Quest provides information and data that tracks and reports the environmental results of Quest’s services, gives actionable data to improve business operations, and enables Quest’s clients to excel in their business and sustainability responsibilities.

For more information, visit www.qrhc.com.

Media Contact:

Quest Resource Management Group

Leigh Harrington • 972.464.0014

Investor Relations Contact:

Three Part Advisors, LLC

Joe Noyons • 817.778.8424